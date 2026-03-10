Audi Reveals RS3 Competition Limited With 395 HP (294 kW) and Track-Focused Upgrades

Audi’s unmistakable five-cylinder engine has been part of the brand’s identity for half a century, and to mark the milestone the company has introduced a limited-run model called the RS3 Competition Limited. Built as a tribute to five decades of the unique five-cylinder layout, the special edition packs a collection of mechanical tweaks, chassis upgrades and visual changes that push the current RS3 generation to its most focused form yet.

Production will be extremely limited. Audi plans to build just 750 examples globally, split between 585 Sportbacks and 165 Sedans. Germany alone will receive 187 units, including 158 Sportbacks, while markets such as the United States are unlikely to see the hatchback variant at all. With tightening emissions legislation and the industry moving rapidly toward electrification, this edition may also signal the closing chapter for Audi’s beloved 2.5-litre TFSI five-cylinder in its current form.

Power output itself remains unchanged. The turbocharged 2.5-litre engine still produces 400 PS (395 hp; 294 kW) and delivers 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. That allows the RS3 Competition Limited to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically capped at 290 km/h (180 mph).

Instead of chasing more power, Audi engineers focused on sharpening the driving experience. One of the more unusual changes involves removing some of the sound insulation between the engine bay and cabin. Around 4 kg of sound-deadening material has been stripped out, allowing the distinctive five-cylinder soundtrack to reach occupants more clearly.

The RS sport exhaust system has also been recalibrated. In Dynamic, RS Performance and RS Torque Rear modes, the exhaust valves now open earlier than before, giving the engine a louder and more dramatic voice under load.

Handling improvements are where this special edition really stands apart from the regular RS3. For the first time, Audi has fitted a factory-developed coilover suspension specifically engineered for the model. The dampers feature three-way adjustment including rebound as well as high-speed and low-speed compression settings.

Ride height sits 10 mm (0.4 inches) lower than the standard car and the suspension arrives with a predefined road setup from the factory. Owners who want to dial things in themselves will find a toolkit and detailed instructions included with the vehicle.

Additional chassis work includes a thicker tubular rear anti-roll bar and stiffer rear springs to sharpen cornering balance. Up front, carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers come standard, while buyers can specify ultra-sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres designed for serious track grip.

Visually, the RS3 Competition Limited is easily one of the most dramatic versions of the car yet. Matte carbon fibre components appear across the bodywork, including the front splitter, bumper flics, side skirts, diffuser and a large roof-mounted spoiler.

The wheel arches are filled by exclusive 19-inch forged wheels finished in a matte Neodymium Gold colour, which contrasts strongly with the available paint finishes. Buyers can choose from Daytona Grey, a new matte Glacier White, or an exclusive Malachite Green shade inspired by the legendary 1983 Audi Sport Quattro.

Audi even added a subtle nod to the five-cylinder’s firing sequence through the lighting system. When the car is locked or unlocked, the Matrix LED daytime running lights illuminate in the engine’s firing order of 1-2-4-5-3.

Inside the cabin, the limited edition introduces distinctive colour accents and unique materials. Deep RS bucket seats with exposed carbon backs are trimmed in Dinamica microfiber with centre sections finished in neodymium gold. Ginger white stitching appears throughout the cabin, including on the seat belts and the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

The digital instrument cluster adopts white-background gauges, a visual reference to the classic analogue dials used in the Audi RS2 Avant during the mid-1990s. Each example also features a numbered plaque on the centre console confirming its place within the 750-car production run.

Exclusivity comes at a price. In Germany, the RS3 Competition Limited Sportback starts at €100,680 (approximately R1.9m), while the sedan version begins at €102,680 (approximately R1.95m). That represents a premium of more than €44,000 over the standard RS3, although the limited model arrives fully equipped with all available upgrades.

Customer deliveries are expected to begin in June 2026.