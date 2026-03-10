BMW Rosslyn Plant Builds 100,000th Fourth-Gen BMW X3

BMW Group’s Rosslyn plant in South Africa has reached a notable production milestone, rolling out its 100,000th example of the fourth-generation BMW X3. The achievement highlights the scale of operations at the facility and the coordinated effort between the workforce, suppliers, logistics partners and dealer network that supports the production process.

The landmark vehicle leaving the Pretoria-based factory is a Fire Red BMW X3 plug-in hybrid bound for Australia. Rosslyn currently holds a unique position within BMW’s global manufacturing footprint, as it is the only plant producing the plug-in hybrid version of the X3 for international markets. That responsibility underlines the strategic importance of the South African facility in the brand’s worldwide production network.

Situated just north of Pretoria, the Rosslyn plant has long played a key role in the country’s automotive sector. Since opening its doors decades ago, the factory has produced more than 1.8 million vehicles. Among them are previous generations of the BMW X3, including the third-generation model that was also assembled at the same site.

Reaching the 100,000-unit mark with the current fourth-generation X3 reflects the work of hundreds of people involved in the production process. From technicians and engineers to production line associates and support teams, each vehicle moves through multiple stages on the factory floor before leaving the plant ready for export markets.

“Producing 100,000 fourth-generation BMW X3 vehicles is a significant milestone for BMW Group Plant Rosslyn and a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our associates,” said Danny Bester, Director of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. “Every vehicle that leaves this plant represents the skill, commitment and pride of the people who build it. It also reflects the trust that customers place in the BMW brand and in the quality delivered here in South Africa.”

Beyond vehicle production, the facility also plays an important role in developing technical skills locally. Apprentices, trainees and graduate engineers regularly work alongside experienced staff, gaining hands-on exposure to advanced manufacturing processes. This approach helps cultivate the next generation of engineering and technical talent within the South African automotive industry.

Although reaching 100,000 units is an impressive benchmark, operations at Rosslyn continue at full pace. The teams on site remain focused on maintaining the same level of quality and attention to detail that customers expect from every BMW wearing the badge.