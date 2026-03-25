Denza Z Supercar Ready For Production With 1,000HP

Denza has offered a first look at its upcoming flagship performance car, releasing an early image ahead of its planned debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this year.

Developed in collaboration with Daniel Craig, the new coupé appears to stay very close to the Z concept revealed at the Shanghai motor show, with the production version retaining much of the original design intent.

Positioned as the brand’s halo model, it is set to sit above the Z9 GT shooting brake, D9 MPV and B5 SUV when it reaches markets, marking a clear push into more performance-focused territory for the Chinese premium manufacturer.

While detailed specifications have yet to be confirmed, Denza has already highlighted some of the key technologies expected to feature, including steer-by-wire, magnetorheological suspension and a cockpit built heavily around advanced digital systems with a clear driver-centric focus.

There is also a strong chance the car will inherit several standout features from the Z9 GT, such as crab-walking capability and the ability to perform a tank turn. Power could come from a tri-motor electric setup similar to that car, which produces 952 horsepower (710 kW), although an increase in output for this flagship model would not be surprising.

Test mules have already been seen lapping the Nürburgring, fuelling speculation that the brand could be targeting a benchmark lap time as part of its introduction strategy.

BYD executive vice-president Stella Li has already confirmed the model is destined for the UK, with its first public appearance scheduled for Goodwood in July before it makes its way into showrooms.

Although the concept carried the Z name, the final production badge has not yet been confirmed and could change before launch.

According to Li, the brand’s approach leans heavily on technological innovation rather than simply increasing power or refining design in incremental ways.

She pointed to the Z9’s capabilities, including its ability to tank-turn, drift, operate with semi-autonomous functions and sprint from 0–100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.7 seconds, alongside ultra-fast charging, as examples of how Denza aims to differentiate itself.