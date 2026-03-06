Eight Bugatti Bolide Hit The Track In Miami

As the sun came up over South Florida, the distinctive sound of Bugatti’s W16 engine echoed across the Miami International Autodrome. The track, better known for hosting Formula 1 action, became the stage for a gathering of Bugatti Bolide hypercars lined up along the pit lane. With sunlight reflecting off the exposed carbon fibre bodywork, owners were invited to take part in a private track programme known as ‘Feeling The Track’, an event designed to explore the limits of both car and driver in a controlled circuit environment.

Held on the FIA Grade 1 venue in Miami, the programme focused on building a strong connection between driver, machine and circuit. Participants began the day with detailed technical briefings covering driving techniques, vehicle behaviour and the layout of the circuit itself. The aim was to familiarise drivers with the fast straights and technical corners of the Autodrome while introducing the structured approach that would follow throughout the day.

Before stepping into the Bolide itself, drivers first completed orientation sessions in McLaren 750S supercars. These early runs allowed participants to learn the circuit and refine their driving lines with guidance from professional instructors. Sessions consisted of installation laps followed by structured six-lap stints and analysis periods, creating a rhythm of driving, feedback and improvement. With each run, drivers gained a clearer understanding of the demands of the Miami track, particularly the braking zones and high-speed sections.

Once familiar with the circuit, the focus shifted to the Bugatti Bolide. Drivers attended a technical session covering the car’s unique characteristics, including its extreme aerodynamic design, racing slick tyres and power delivery developed specifically for circuit performance. The Bolide’s setup requires precision from the driver, with aerodynamic downforce and tyre performance working within tight operating ranges.

Track activity was organised into five coaching sessions lasting 45 minutes each. These sessions combined installation laps, longer performance runs and post-session debriefs. Behind the scenes, the support operation mirrored a professional racing environment. Tyres were monitored and replaced when required, refuelling took place during scheduled breaks and data engineers analysed performance data in real time to help drivers improve their lap times.

Each participant was assigned a dedicated driving instructor and mechanic, while additional teams handled tyres, fuel and telemetry analysis. This structure allowed drivers to focus entirely on driving the Bolide without worrying about technical logistics.

Instruction formed a key part of the programme. The coaching team consisted of experienced racing drivers with backgrounds in international motorsport, including endurance racing. Their input provided detailed feedback on braking points, cornering techniques and race-line optimisation throughout the sessions.

By the end of the day, drivers had completed multiple sessions in the Bolide and developed a much clearer understanding of both the car and the circuit. The event concluded with a closing reception overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, where participants gathered to reflect on the experience.