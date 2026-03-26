Ford Mustang GTD Reportedly Smashes Corvette ZR1X Around The Ring

It looks like the fight for Nürburgring bragging rights between the Americans just took another turn, and this time it might be a big one for Ford.

Clips doing the rounds online show the Ford Mustang GTD being pushed flat-out around the Nürburgring, with all signs pointing to a serious record attempt. One widely shared onboard video suggests a lap time of 6:41.74, although that figure hasn’t been officially confirmed just yet.

If that number holds up, it puts the Mustang GTD comfortably ahead of the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which previously clocked a 6:50.763 lap, as well as the Corvette ZR1X at 6:49.275. It would also mean the GTD has gone quicker than some serious heavy hitters, including the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and even the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR and Manthey Performance version.

In other words, this wouldn’t just be an American win, it would place the Mustang GTD right near the top tier of production car performance at the Nürburgring.

There is a small margin of uncertainty around the reported time, mainly because the exact start and finish points aren’t perfectly visible in the footage. Even allowing for a second either way, the result still puts the Mustang GTD in a league few road cars ever reach.

For context, the outright benchmark is still held by the Mercedes-AMG One, which posted a 6:29.090 lap. That car is effectively a Formula 1 powertrain adapted for the road, which makes the Mustang’s apparent performance even more impressive when you consider what it’s up against.

Ford hasn’t officially confirmed the time yet, but the tone from the brand suggests they knew exactly what they were chasing. After Chevrolet managed to leap ahead with both the ZR1 and ZR1X, Ford’s response was immediate and direct. CEO Jim Farley publicly acknowledged the achievement and made it clear the fight wasn’t over.

That response wasn’t just talk. Ford returned to the Nürburgring later in the year with an updated version of the Mustang GTD, clearly refining the package for another shot at the record. The latest footage strongly suggests that effort has paid off in a big way.

If the 6:41.74 figure proves accurate, Ford hasn’t just reclaimed the American record, it has done so by a significant margin, potentially cutting more than 10 seconds off its previous effort. That’s not a small improvement, that’s a statement.

We’ll have to wait for official confirmation, but all signs point to a serious shake-up at the top. The Nürburgring might have a new American benchmark, and this time the gap isn’t marginal.