Hardcore BMW M2 Track Kit Revealed With Race Inspired Aero

The current BMW M2 might divide opinion when it comes to styling, but get behind the wheel and most of that noise fades away. It is quick, playful and properly engaging in a way that feels increasingly rare. For those who think the standard car still leaves a bit on the table, BMW now has an answer in the form of a focused M Performance Track Kit aimed squarely at drivers who spend their weekends chasing lap times rather than shopping trolleys.

Development of the package has been underway since at least the middle of last year, and European sales kick off in July. The headline addition is hard to miss: a manually adjustable swan neck rear wing inspired by the race-bred BMW M4 GT4 and BMW M4 GT3.

Switch the car into Race mode and the wing shifts 50 mm rearwards, unlocking a more aggressive aerodynamic setup. In Street mode, it remains fully compliant with German road regulations. Owners can also fine tune the angle of attack to suit different circuits or driving styles. BMW has even integrated a central brake light into the wing assembly, so it looks purposeful without sacrificing visibility.

Up front and underneath, the Track Kit adds a manually adjustable splitter and a revised rear diffuser designed to increase downforce. Small canards on the bumper sharpen airflow management, while an additional intake feeds more cooling air to the engine oil cooler. It is a subtle but deliberate move toward a more track-oriented balance.

Chassis upgrades are where things get serious. The kit includes four-way adjustable coilovers and adjustable top mounts, allowing drivers to dial in camber and damping to their liking. Ride height can be altered by up to 20 mm, giving the M2 a lower, more planted stance when required. For those who really want to chase seconds, optional track-focused tyres are available to extract the most from the revised setup.

Alongside the Track Kit, BMW has also introduced a new M Performance exhaust system for the range-topping BMW M2 CS. The system is around 8 kg lighter than the standard setup and can be specified with titanium or carbon fibre tailpipe finishers. Beyond the weight saving, the real draw is the soundtrack, amplifying the character of the twin turbocharged 3.0 litre straight six in a way that suits the car’s more aggressive intent.

Pricing reflects the focus. The Track Kit comes in at €23,500 excluding installation, while the M Performance exhaust starts at €8,343, also before fitting costs. It is not a casual add-on, but for M2 owners who genuinely use their cars as intended, it could be the upgrade that finally unlocks the chassis’ full potential.