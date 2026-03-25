Lamborghini 2+2 Grand Tourer To Become Fourth Model

Asterion Concept

The typical image of a Lamborghini might be a low-slung, mid-engined supercar with sharp lines and two doors, but the brand’s history tells a broader story. It originally built its reputation on refined grand tourers, later experimenting with bold outliers like the LM002, before eventually striking gold again with a completely different formula in the form of the Urus SUV in 2018. That model has since become the company’s top seller, reshaping what a modern Lamborghini can be. Now, the Italian marque is preparing to expand its range once more, with a fourth model expected before the decade wraps up, and it looks like the direction will revisit where it all began.

Speaking during the recent 12 Hours of Sebring, CEO Stephan Winkelmann shed some light on how Lamborghini approached this next addition. The team evaluated various untouched segments and niches, including the idea of another four-door offering to sit alongside the Urus. That route was ultimately dismissed, along with the idea of a smaller SUV. According to Winkelmann, the sedan space no longer aligns with the brand’s vision, especially as demand tends to favour long-wheelbase designs that don’t quite match Lamborghini’s design DNA.

The idea of a Lamborghini sedan isn’t new. Back in 2008, the Estoque concept hinted at what such a model could look like, but it never progressed beyond that stage. This time around, the focus has shifted in a different direction entirely. Instead of chasing shrinking segments, Lamborghini is revisiting a category that defined its earliest years.

What the brand sees as the missing piece is a proper grand tourer. More specifically, a two-door 2+2 configuration. That format harks back to the company’s first production cars, the 350 GT and 400 GT, which combined long-bonnet proportions with V12 power and more relaxed, usable cabins. It’s a layout that blends performance with comfort and usability, something Lamborghini hasn’t seriously explored in decades, aside from the Asterion concept (shown above) from 2014.

There has already been a glimpse into Lamborghini’s future thinking with the Lanzador concept revealed in 2023. Initially planned as a fully electric model, the strategy has since shifted. The brand has decided to delay its EV ambitions beyond 2030, meaning the Lanzador will instead adopt a plug-in hybrid setup, aligning it with the rest of the current range.

The concept itself featured a raised ride height, chunky wheel arch cladding and a silhouette that leaned slightly towards SUV territory, while still maintaining a coupe-like roofline. However, with the latest comments from Winkelmann, there’s reason to believe the final production version could take on a lower, more classic grand tourer stance rather than leaning into crossover territory.

The finished car is still some way off, with a market debut expected closer to 2029. Until then, details will continue to emerge slowly, but one thing is clear: Lamborghini’s next chapter may look forward, but it’s being shaped heavily by its past.