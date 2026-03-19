Lamborghini Confirms Four New Models Coming in 2026

Temerario Spyder rendering via CarMagazine.co,uk

Lamborghini is gearing up for a busy year, with plans to introduce four new models as it looks to stretch the reach and profitability of its freshly updated core range.

According to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, these additions will arrive in stages across 2026, each revealed at key global events. The rollout kicks off in May with a dedicated showcase in Imola, followed by appearances at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, the Pebble Beach Concours in August, and a final unveiling at Art Basel in Miami in December.

With the brand having completed the first phase of its transformation, which saw every model line electrified, attention now shifts to expanding each range further. This next step focuses on introducing new variants and limited-run specials, much like previous niche offerings such as the Huracán Sterrato, Aventador SVJ and Urus Performante.

Details remain tightly under wraps, but Winkelmann did confirm that the four newcomers will each represent a different body style. In his words, expect “four cars from four different types of bodystyle”, hinting at a diverse mix rather than a single theme.

Three of the upcoming models are expected to stem directly from Lamborghini’s current trio of base offerings, while the fourth appears to be something more exclusive. That points toward a combination of production derivatives alongside a potential one-off or ultra-limited creation, similar in spirit to last year’s Fenomeno revealed at Pebble Beach.

Reading between the lines, likely candidates include open-top versions of the Temerario and Revuelto, along with an even sharper iteration of the Urus Performante. If that proves accurate, Lamborghini’s next wave won’t just broaden the line-up, it will sharpen its appeal across multiple segments.