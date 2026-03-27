Lamborghini Urus SE Gets Full Carbon Widetrack Treatment By Urban Automotive

If you’re already driving something from Sant’Agata, chances are you’re not shy about attention. The Urus might not follow the classic low-slung Lamborghini formula, but it still has serious road presence. Still, there’s always room to go further. Enter a widened take on the already aggressive SUV.

This is the Urus SE Widetrack, reworked by Urban Automotive. SUVs are their playground, whether it’s a Defender or a Cullinan, but this particular build pushes things much further thanks to an extensive use of carbon fibre. According to the company, nearly every outer surface has been revisited, reshaped and, where possible, replaced with bespoke carbon components developed entirely in-house. This is not an off-the-shelf kit. Everything, bar the Vossen wheels, has been created under one roof in Milton Keynes. The end result aims to feel sharper, more deliberate and visually striking compared to the standard car.

What stands out is how cohesive the design feels. It has the sort of details you could imagine coming straight from Lamborghini itself. There’s a functional bonnet vent that takes inspiration from SVJ models, redesigned side sections featuring the brand’s signature hexagonal theme, and sill extensions that subtly reference the Miura. It is not just about exaggeration for the sake of attention. There is actual thought behind the design language, even if the bright Inozetek Gloss Pearlescent Pearl Marigold Orange wrap and massive 24-inch wheels immediately set a bold tone.

The Widetrack lives up to its name with an extra 40 mm added to the overall width compared to the standard hybrid model. The extended arches incorporate exposed carbon elements, giving the SUV a more planted look. Beyond that, the package includes a three-piece carbon front splitter, a redesigned rear bumper, an enormous diffuser and a layered rear aero setup that effectively adds a second spoiler above the original. Urban branding appears on the endplates, while the quad exhaust finishers have been upgraded to billet items. Subtle is not part of the brief here.

Urban Automotive’s managing director, Matthew Welch, describes the project as their most advanced and visually impactful Lamborghini build to date. He points to the level of engineering and the intention behind every detail, aiming to strike a balance between something that feels true to Lamborghini’s identity while still clearly carrying Urban’s signature OEM+ approach.

For those interested, the complete conversion is available now, with pricing starting at £51,800. Additional customisation options are available for both the interior and exterior.