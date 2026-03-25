LARTE Design Reveals Full Carbon Package for Mercedes-AMG G63 Facelift

German design house, LARTE Design, known for its work in the premium aftermarket space, has revealed a full carbon upgrade package for the facelifted Mercedes-AMG G63, introducing a revised exterior setup that focuses on subtle visual changes rather than a complete redesign.

The package has been developed and produced in Germany, with the aim of refining the G-Class’ existing shape rather than altering its core identity. The G-Wagon has long been associated with status and presence, but its growing popularity has also made it a common sight in many cities. This latest offering looks to give owners a way to stand out without straying too far from the original design.

Instead of dramatic add-ons, the approach here centres on proportion and detail. The modifications focus on enhancing the SUV’s lines, adding contrast through light and shadow, and creating a stance that appears slightly wider and lower. The overall effect is intended to feel close to an OEM+ execution rather than an aftermarket overhaul.

The carbon package includes a wide range of exterior components such as a rear bumper overlay, inserts and grids, a roof spoiler, a redesigned spare wheel cover, side sill elements, dual exhaust tips, and a revised front bumper setup with matching overlays, inserts and grille sections. Mirror caps and an additional brake light are also part of the package.

For those wanting to take things further, there are optional additions including a carbon bonnet available in exposed or body-coloured finishes, a roof-mounted light bar, and wheels featuring carbon detailing designed to match the rest of the package.

At the rear, layered carbon elements introduce more structure and contrast, while the spare wheel cover and roof spoiler become standout features. Along the sides, carbon sill pieces and mirror caps help clean up the overall profile, giving the SUV a slightly tighter and more composed look. Up front, the use of horizontal lines and carbon inserts creates the impression of added width without deviating from the original AMG face.

Every part in the package is manufactured using pre-preg carbon fibre, a material commonly used in high-performance automotive and motorsport applications due to its strength and consistency. Buyers can choose between a raw carbon finish, where the weave remains visible, or painted options that retain the carbon base underneath.

The materials used are TÜV-certified, indicating they meet certain European safety and quality standards, which can simplify road legality, insurance and inspection processes depending on the market.

For owners, the package offers a way to differentiate their G63 in a segment that has become increasingly saturated, while still keeping things relatively restrained. The level of customisation allows buyers to start with a base specification and expand depending on preference.