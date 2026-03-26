Manhart Turns G99 BMW M5 Touring Into 898 HP (669 kW) Monster

Packing a twin-turbo V8, over 4.0 litres of capacity and an electric shove worth close to 200 hp, the G99 BMW M5 Touring arrives with serious intent. On paper, 717 hp (535 kW) should make it feel relentless everywhere, but tipping the scales at roughly 2.5 tonnes does dull the edge slightly. Even so, there’s no questioning the depth of performance here, and it still carries the M badge with authority.

That said, “enough” has never really been part of the brief at Manhart. The German tuner has taken the latest Touring and pushed it much further, badging it the MH5 900E. The name doesn’t quite tell the full story either, because output now climbs to 898 hp (669 kW), achieved through revised turbo hardware and ECU calibration. Torque jumps to a massive 1200 Nm (885 lb-ft), which is a healthy 200 Nm increase over standard. If there were any doubts about the hybrid M5 lacking punch, this setup answers them pretty quickly. For those worried about sound, Manhart fits a stainless steel system with four 115 mm outlets, promising a far more engaging soundtrack.

Elsewhere, the changes mirror what’s been done to the saloon. Adjustable KW V4 coilovers handle suspension duties, while oversized 22-inch Manhart Concave One wheels fill the arches. You could argue that a more subtle wheel choice would better complement the upgraded suspension, but restraint isn’t really the goal here. Visually, the package leans on Manhart’s signature gold detailing, leaving the factory’s already aggressive design largely untouched. It works because the base car already brings plenty of presence.

The upgrade package is already on offer for the Touring. Expect to pay around €10,000 for the ECU work and exhaust alone, with pricing for the turbo upgrade still under wraps and likely to be the biggest cost factor.