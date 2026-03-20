Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupé Confirmed With 646 HP And Just 30 Units Planned

Right now, if you’re shopping for the most serious version of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe, the CLE 53 is as far as you can go. Its 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six delivers 443 horsepower (330 kW), which is hardly lacking, but it also leaves a clear gap above it. That gap is about to be filled in a big way.

Fresh details emerging from inside AMG circles point to a far more extreme CLE 63 Coupe on the horizon. This isn’t just a mild step up either. We’re talking 646 horsepower (482 kW), and a production run that will be capped at an incredibly small number of units worldwide. It’s shaping up to be one of the most exclusive modern AMGs ever built. And importantly, it’s only part of a much broader performance push from the brand.

The information comes out of Sindelfingen in Germany, where Mercedes-AMG recently previewed upcoming models to North American dealers. The headline act was this limited-run CLE 63 Coupe, with just 30 examples planned globally. That number alone tells you everything about its positioning. This isn’t a mainstream AMG, it’s a collector’s piece from day one.

While AMG hasn’t officially confirmed what sits under the bonnet, the 646 hp (482 kW) figure strongly points to a V8. That’s significant. It signals a shift back to what enthusiasts actually want. For context, the current C63 uses a complex four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup producing 671 hp (500 kW), but it comes with weight and character trade-offs. AMG has already hinted that this downsized direction hasn’t landed well, and there’s little chance they’d give the CLE 63 fewer cylinders than the CLE 53.

Earlier this year, AMG teased a new ultra-exclusive sub-brand called Mythos, and the CLE-based coupe is expected to fall under that umbrella. Mythos models are all about extremely low production numbers and high-performance engineering, so a 30-unit CLE 63 fits perfectly. There are also indications that this car could use a version of AMG’s newer V8, potentially featuring a flat-plane crank inspired by motorsport.

What’s still unclear is whether AMG will introduce a more conventional CLE 63 to sit between the CLE 53 and this ultra-limited Mythos variant. If it does happen, expect it to be less extreme but still firmly V8-powered.

The CLE 63 wasn’t the only talking point. Dealers were also given an early look at a future AMG G63 Cabriolet, set to arrive around 2028. This will mark the first factory-built open-top G-Wagen for the U.S. market, powered by a twin-turbo V8 and aimed squarely at high-end lifestyle buyers who want something even more distinctive than the standard G-Class.

On the electric side, AMG is preparing a trio of GT 63-badged EVs. These include a sleek coupe expected around early 2027, a crossover arriving sooner, and a coupe-SUV planned for 2028. The design direction is said to be sharper and more aggressive, moving away from the softer look of current Mercedes EVs. The coupe is targeting a range of over 644 km (400 miles), and all models will feature advanced axial flux motors, although exact performance figures are still under wraps.

Then there’s the return of a proper halo model. A new AMG GT Black Series is in development, bringing back one of the most hardcore badges in the lineup. The last one we saw ran from 2021 and set a benchmark for track-focused road cars, so expectations here are high.

All of this points to a clear reset for Mercedes-AMG. In recent years, the shift towards smaller engines and hybrid-heavy setups hasn’t exactly won over loyal fans. At the same time, BMW’s M division has surged ahead, largely by sticking closer to its traditional formula.

Now, AMG looks ready to course-correct. The CLE 63 Coupe brings V8 power back into a compact performance coupe, the G63 Cabriolet opens up a new niche, and the upcoming GT 63 EVs signal a more serious approach to electrification. Add in the return of a Black Series flagship, and it feels like AMG is rebuilding its identity with intent.

If these products land the way they’re shaping up, this could be the start of a proper comeback for a performance division that once defined the segment.