Mercedes-AMG Teases Most Extreme GT Black Series Ever

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the GT Black Series is coming back, and this time it is being developed side by side with the next-generation GT3 race car. Both machines trace their roots back to the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, which clearly wasn’t just a showpiece but a preview of what AMG had in mind all along.

AMG is positioning the new Black Series as the most hardcore version it has ever built, sitting above the already serious GT 63 Pro in the current range. That’s saying something when you look at what the existing cars deliver. The GT 63 produces 577 bhp (430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), while the GT 63 Pro steps things up to 603 bhp (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and topping out at 317 km/h (197 mph).

According to AMG, the next Black Series will go significantly beyond those numbers.

There’s also a key change under the bonnet. AMG has already revealed that an updated version of its flat-plane crank V8 is on the way, set to debut in a limited-run Mythos model based on the CLE Coupe. That same engine is expected to form the backbone of the new Black Series.

Looking back at the previous GT Black Series from 2020 gives a good idea of what AMG is aiming to surpass. That car introduced a flat-plane crank version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, delivering 720 bhp (537 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), with peak power arriving at 6900 rpm. It could hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 3.2 seconds and run on to 325 km/h (202 mph), while also setting a production car lap record at the Nürburgring at the time.

AMG’s claim of building its most extreme Black Series yet doesn’t just come down to power. Early prototypes show much more aggressive aerodynamic work and a chassis clearly tuned with circuit performance as the priority. The connection to the GT3 programme is a big part of that approach, with both cars being engineered from the same foundation.

Developing the road car alongside its racing counterpart allows AMG to transfer knowledge more directly from track to street, especially when it comes to airflow management, cooling efficiency and suspension tuning.

“We are developing the most extreme Black Series ever. At the same time, we want to set the next record-breaker in motorsport with the future GT3,” said AMG CEO Michael Schiebe. “The foundation for this is the Concept AMG GT Track Sport – a technology demonstrator that was more than just a concept from the very start.”

The Black Series badge has been reserved for AMG’s most focused creations since 2006, starting with the SLK 55 AMG Black Series and continuing through a line of limited, track-driven machines that have become icons in their own right.