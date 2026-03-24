New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is Closer To A Rolls-Royce Than Ever Before

If a regular Mercedes S-Class feels a bit too restrained for your taste, this latest Mercedes-Maybach takes things in a very different direction. It leans fully into presence, theatre and outright indulgence, aimed squarely at buyers who want their luxury to be seen as much as felt.

Underneath, it’s based on the recently updated S-Class revealed earlier this year, but the Maybach treatment goes far beyond a simple upgrade. There’s a new flat-plane V8 in the mix, a completely reworked cabin dominated by screens, and a powerful new computing backbone that drives the next wave of driver assistance systems.

Subtlety has never really been part of the Maybach brief, and this one makes that clear at first glance. The signature chrome grille has grown by around 20 percent and now features illumination, along with prominent Maybach branding. Even the standing Mercedes star up front lights up, joined by an illuminated emblem on the C-pillar. The headlight design adds more three-pointed star detailing with rose gold accents, while a polished chrome strip running down the bonnet draws attention to its sheer length.

New wheel options include 20-inch polished forged designs with centre caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate, echoing the same detail you’d find on a Rolls-Royce.

Accessing the cabin is designed to feel like an event in itself. The rear doors can open and close electronically with a light pull or the press of a button, and a Maybach logo is projected onto the ground as you step in.

Inside, the 5.5-metre-long limousine is more private jet than car. Leather, finely finished wood and layered ambient lighting wrap around a cabin that’s now centred around what Mercedes calls the Superscreen. This setup combines a 14.4-inch central display, a 12.3-inch passenger screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all housed beneath a single glass surface. The centre console has also been reworked, now incorporating dual wireless charging pads surrounded by open-pore wood finishes.

As expected, the real focus is the rear. Two individual seats offer near-flat recline, giving passengers a first-class airline experience with serious legroom. Between them sits a redesigned console housing removable touch controllers and holders shaped specifically for optional silver-plated Robbe & Berking champagne flutes. A 10-litre cooled compartment keeps drinks perfectly chilled, although it can be removed if more storage space is needed alongside the 480-litre boot.

Rear passengers also get their own 13.1-inch displays mounted behind the front seats, complete with integrated HD cameras for video calls. While it may not match the sheer spectacle of BMW’s 31-inch Theatre Screen, it delivers a more integrated and functional setup.

Every display runs the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX system, now enhanced with an AI-driven assistant that blends inputs from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to make interaction more intuitive.

For buyers who want something truly one-off, the Manufaktur Made to Measure programme opens the door to almost endless personalisation. Paint alone spans more than 150 options, while interiors can be tailored down to stitching, embroidery and bespoke finishes. For the first time, there’s also a leather-free option, using a synthetic material paired with textiles made from linen and recycled polyester, finished with contrasting piping and intricate stitching.

Engine choices vary by market, with the iconic 6.0-litre V12 still available in select regions. Elsewhere, the range is led by a new flat-plane V8. In Maybach S 680 form, it produces 621 hp (463 kW) and 900 Nm, pushing this near 2.5-tonne limousine from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.0 seconds, although most owners are unlikely to be chasing acceleration figures with a glass of champagne in hand.

The Maybach S 580 uses a different 4.0-litre V8 with mild-hybrid assistance, delivering 530 hp (395 kW) and 750 Nm. There’s also a plug-in hybrid S 580 e, pairing a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 22 kWh battery, offering around 97 km (60 miles) of electric-only driving.

Ride quality remains the core focus. Additional sound insulation helps isolate occupants from the outside world, while a dedicated Maybach drive mode prioritises comfort above all else. The latest air suspension system uses Intelligent Damper Control, drawing on real-time data from other Mercedes vehicles to anticipate road imperfections. It can adjust damping up to 10 metres in advance, smoothing out bumps before they’re even felt inside the cabin.