Novitec Lamborghini Revuelto Brings More Power, Lower Stance And Loud Exhaust

You could argue Lamborghini got just about everything right with the Revuelto. It carries forward the theatre that made the Aventador such an event, both to look at and to listen to, but backs it up with a noticeably sharper driving experience. Then there’s the hybrid element, seamlessly woven into that flagship V12 setup. Yes, it’s gained weight and complexity, but in this case, that trade-off feels justified.

Even with a radical price tag, demand hasn’t exactly slowed. Lamborghini’s recent figures, which saw deliveries edge towards 11,000 units in a record year, highlighted just how strong Revuelto uptake has been. Not bad going for the most expensive series-production model the brand has ever offered.

Naturally, once something reaches that level of popularity, buyers with deep pockets start looking for ways to stand apart. Lamborghini says around 94 per cent of its Sant’Agata-built cars pass through the Ad Personam programme, which tells you everything about how far customers are willing to go. For those wanting something a bit more distinctive, that’s where Novitec steps in.

The German tuning house has wasted no time developing upgrades aimed at making the Revuelto sharper, louder and more individual. Interestingly, what grabs attention first here isn’t the hardware, but the paint. This particular finish nods back to the iconic Diablo SE30 from the early ‘90s, and it’s the kind of colour that feels right at home on a modern V12 flagship.

Novitec’s additions include a set of forged wheels developed alongside Vossen, along with a full suite of exposed fibre components stretching from the front splitter through to the rear diffuser. There’s no shortage of dark detailing along the side skirts and intakes either, though some might say it borders on overkill. Then again, pushing the limits with visible fibre has become something of a theme across both factory builds and aftermarket projects in this segment.

The suspension hasn’t been left alone either. A set of Novitec lowering springs works with the standard dampers to bring the car closer to the ground. While reduced ride height can sometimes compromise comfort, visually it’s hard to argue with the result. The stance alone makes it feel that much more aggressive.

Then there’s the exhaust. Novitec’s fully thermally insulated high-performance system, paired with revised catalytic converters, unlocks an additional 32 horsepower (24 kW) from the 6.5-litre V12. That takes output up to 1,034 hp (771 kW). Realistically, distinguishing the difference from behind the wheel might be a challenge, but in this space, more power is always part of the appeal. The bigger win is the soundtrack, which gains extra edge and intensity.