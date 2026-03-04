Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Edition Revives Velocity Blue

Another week seems to bring another limited-run Range Rover Sport SV, but this Ultimate Edition manages to stand out for an interesting reason. It almost feels like a subtle change of direction from the brand. When the latest Sport SV first arrived, it seemed clear Range Rover wanted to move away from the brash, loud personality the previous SVR had built its reputation on. That earlier model leaned heavily into theatrics, both visually and acoustically, even if it never quite delivered the razor-sharp dynamic edge of something like a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The attitude was big and bold, though the substance sometimes struggled to keep pace.

The newer Sport SV took a different path. It still looked purposeful, but the design felt more restrained and less like something straight out of the aftermarket catalogue. Park it next to a Lamborghini Urus, and it almost plays the role of a stealth performance SUV. Underneath the surface, however, it packed serious engineering. A sophisticated 6D Dynamics suspension setup, similar in concept to McLaren’s interconnected hydraulic system, links the dampers to control pitch and roll far more effectively than traditional systems. The old supercharged V8 was also replaced by BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, delivering 626 horsepower (467 kW). It was quieter and more refined than the outgoing engine, but still immensely capable.

That combination of changes transformed the Sport SV into a genuinely impressive high-performance SUV. It suddenly felt like a machine that could confidently stand toe to toe with rivals such as the Aston Martin DBX707 while arguably outshining the Bentley Bentayga in certain areas. Instead of relying on noise and theatrics, the focus shifted toward genuine ability and composure. It was a more mature, more focused performance SUV that quietly delivered the goods.

Fast forward two years, and the Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Edition has arrived, and interestingly, it brings back one of the most recognisable touches from the old SVR era. Velocity Blue paint returns. That alone feels like a nod to the past. Perhaps Range Rover has realised that toning down the character that made the SVR so memorable was not necessarily the smartest move. Bringing back a colour so closely associated with that louder personality could be a way of reconnecting with buyers who loved the old car’s unapologetic attitude.

Velocity Blue forms part of what Range Rover describes as a tightly curated selection of SV Ultra Metallic finishes. Alongside it sit Obsidian Black Satin and Ethereal Frost Satin. While the latter two are not directly carried over from the SVR playbook, they still lean toward bold rather than subtle. Inside, the cabin is finished in a Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather combination, maintaining the high-end luxury expected from the SV badge.

Looking at previous models that carried the Ultimate Edition name, there is a possibility this version marks the closing chapter for the current Sport SV. The SVR Ultimate Edition in 2022 arrived shortly before that model bowed out, and the same pattern may be repeating here. If that is the case, bringing things full circle with a visual reference to the loud, crackling supercharged SVR that came before it would be a fitting send-off.

The Range Rover Sport SV Ultimate Edition will only be offered in the United Kingdom, with production limited to 500 units.