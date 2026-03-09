This PTS Porsche Carrera GT Sold for Over R100 Million

Porsche Carrera GT values have been sitting in the region of $3 million to $3.5 million in 2026. That is already serious money for one of Porsche’s most iconic supercars, but the moment a rare Paint-to-Sample example surfaces, things tend to escalate quickly.

That is exactly what happened this past weekend when a particularly special Carrera GT crossed the block at Broad Arrow Auctions. The car is one of just 19 examples produced through Porsche’s Paint-to-Sample programme and, more importantly, the only one finished in Gulf Blue. Unsurprisingly, collectors took notice, and the hammer finally dropped at a staggering $6.7 million (around R110 million), setting a new benchmark for the model.

The colour plays a huge role in the appeal. The soft sky-blue finish gives the already dramatic shape an even more distinctive presence, while yellow brake calipers add a bright contrast behind the wheels. Inside, the cabin continues the bespoke theme with Ascot Brown leather covering the interior surfaces. Even the luggage set was matched to the specification, giving the car an extra touch of exclusivity that collectors love.

Under the sculpted rear deck sits the heart of the Carrera GT, a 5.7-litre naturally aspirated V10 producing 603 hp (450 kW) and 589 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a proper 6-speed manual gearbox, something that feels increasingly rare in today’s hyper-digital supercar world. It is exactly this raw, analogue driving experience that has helped push the Carrera GT into blue-chip collector territory.

The example that sold over the weekend has barely been used as well, showing just 2,807 miles (about 4,517 km) on the odometer. Low mileage, a one-of-one colour specification and one of the most celebrated V10 supercars ever built is a combination that was always going to attract serious attention from collectors.

For context, Porsche produced 1,270 Carrera GTs between 2003 and 2006. Even standard examples have become hugely desirable over the past decade, but ultra-rare specifications like this Paint-to-Sample Gulf Blue car are now pushing values into completely different territory.