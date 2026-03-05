Volkswagen Golf MK9 Teased

Volkswagen’s roadmap is beginning to come into focus in Wolfsburg and, reassuringly for fans, the future still carries a very familiar name. During a works council gathering on March 4, 2026, the IG Metall trade union gave employees an early glimpse of the next-generation Golf, revealing the first teaser image of the model that will usher the long-running hatchback into the fully electric era.

The teaser file itself includes the name ID. Golf, which effectively confirms previous speculation that Volkswagen intends to merge its historic model names with the ID branding used for its electric lineup. The strategy already started with the smaller ID. Polo and appears set to expand across a broader portion of the company’s range in the coming years.

Volkswagen has rarely taken wild styling risks with the Golf, and that philosophy looks set to continue. Over the decades, the model has evolved carefully rather than dramatically, earning it a reputation similar to the Porsche 911 within the world of everyday hatchbacks. From what can be seen in the teaser, the upcoming ID. Golf sticks closely to that formula. The front end appears slightly more squared-off than the current model, bringing to mind elements of the Golf III.

Viewed from the side, the new car features more pronounced wheel arches reminiscent of the Golf VII, and it is widely expected to retain the unmistakable C-pillar design that has been a defining trait of the nameplate since the very beginning. At the rear, the design appears to blend influences from the Golf II and the latest Golf VIII, finished off with a prominent roof spoiler that stretches the aerodynamic line of the roof further back.

Taken as a whole, the ID. Golf looks far closer to a traditional hatchback than the ID.3 it is intended to succeed. Importantly, the combustion-powered Golf VIII is not disappearing immediately either, as Volkswagen plans to keep it in production alongside the electric model for buyers who still prefer an ICE-powered option.

Inside the cabin, Volkswagen is expected to strike a balance between modern technology and usability. Reports suggest the interior will bring back more physical buttons while pairing them with retro-inspired graphics in the digital instrument display. Sustainable materials are also expected to play a larger role in the upholstery, and the electric platform should allow for improved interior space and practicality compared with previous generations.

Under the skin, the ninth-generation Golf will move onto Volkswagen Group’s upcoming Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). This architecture will introduce a zonal electrical layout and software developed in collaboration with Rivian. The system will support an 800-volt electrical setup along with cell-to-pack battery technology, and both single-motor and dual-motor versions are expected. Alongside the standard ID. Golf, performance-focused derivatives wearing the familiar GTI and R badges are also anticipated.

Several other Volkswagen Group models are lined up to use the same platform. These include the forthcoming ID. Roc, ID. Tiguan and ID. Touareg SUVs, as well as the next-generation Skoda Octavia.

According to Volkswagen’s internal works council publication, the electric hatchback is intended to carry the Golf’s decades-long success story forward as the brand accelerates toward its broader electrification targets for 2030.

Volkswagen has yet to confirm an exact reveal date. Some earlier reports suggested the project could slip to around 2030 due to production challenges, fluctuating EV demand and the ongoing pressure of development costs.

What has been confirmed is a major shift in manufacturing. Production of the current combustion-powered Golf VIII will move to Puebla in Mexico from 2027. That decision frees up space at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg factory in Germany, allowing the historic plant to become the production hub for the fully electric ID. Golf. To support the transition, the facility is currently undergoing extensive upgrades as Volkswagen prepares it for a new generation of advanced manufacturing processes.