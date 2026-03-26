Zyrus Teases 1,500 HP V10 Powered STRADA R³

Zyrus Engineering, a Norwegian company focused on high-performance automotive development, has marked its 10-year milestone with an early look at a new project currently in the works.

The upcoming ZYRUS STRADA R³ is positioned as the brand’s most ambitious road-legal model yet, combining a strong focus on outright performance with a design approach rooted in Scandinavian craftsmanship. It will be produced in extremely limited numbers, with the company confirming that just five units are planned.

At the core of the STRADA R³ sits a bespoke twin-turbocharged V10 delivering 1,500 horsepower. The car is said to weigh 1,424 kilograms, while also generating up to 1,500 kilograms of aerodynamic downforce, pointing to a setup heavily influenced by track-focused engineering.

According to Zyrus, the project represents a continuation of its development work over the past decade, with the car designed to push further into the upper limits of performance and exclusivity. Early design previews, created under the direction of lead designer Huy Duc Pham, hint at an aggressive, low-slung profile with a clear emphasis on airflow management and cooling.

The STRADA R³ has been developed using data and experience gathered from testing on European public roads as well as established race circuits. Zyrus notes that the car incorporates advanced aerodynamic elements, a motorsport-inspired suspension system, and an integrated Smart Dash setup that allows for detailed data logging and driver-focused performance analysis.

Each example will be assembled in Norway and tailored to individual customer specifications. Buyers will be able to personalise various aspects of the car, including exterior carbon fibre finishes, interior detailing, and performance calibration settings.

Production is scheduled to begin in July 2026.