Australian Businessman Bought The First Yangwang U9 Xtreme For R50 Million

BYD’s ultra-premium division Yangwang used the Beijing Auto Show to unveil its most expensive creation to date, while also confirming the first high-profile buyer for the ultra-limited model.

The production-ready Yangwang U9 Xtreme carries a price tag exceeding 20 million yuan, making it the priciest vehicle on display at this year’s event, according to company representatives.

Built as a no-compromise performance machine, the U9 Xtreme will be capped at just 30 units worldwide, immediately placing it in rarefied territory among modern hypercars.

The car made its public debut on April 24 at the opening of the Beijing Auto Show, finished in a dramatic black and gold colour scheme and featuring an oversized rear wing that signals its track-focused intent.

While the official Yangwang website lists the U9 Xtreme, pricing details are not publicly displayed there.

Australian businessman Nick Politis has secured the only allocation for Australia. The handover took place at the show itself, with BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu personally presenting the car.

Yangwang first revealed the U9 Xtreme on September 20, 2025, when it opened order books for the strictly limited production run.

Power comes from a heavily upgraded quad-motor setup, with each motor producing 555 kW, resulting in a combined output of 2,220 kW (2,977 hp). That places it among the most powerful production cars ever announced.

Performance claims are just as extreme. In September 2025, the U9 Xtreme recorded a 6:59.157 lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, becoming the first production EV to dip under the seven-minute mark.

Top speed is equally headline-grabbing, with an officially verified 496.22 km/h (308 mph) recorded at a high-speed test facility in Germany, positioning it as a record contender in the EV space.

Underpinning the car is a 1,200-volt electrical architecture, claimed to be the first of its kind in a production vehicle. The system is paired with a bespoke battery capable of an ultra-high 30C discharge rate, alongside specially developed tyres engineered to handle speeds approaching 500 km/h.

For context, the standard Yangwang U9 launched in China in early 2024 with a starting price of around 1.8 million yuan, highlighting just how far the Xtreme pushes both performance and exclusivity.