Bentley Ditches EV Plan for Next Bentayga, Goes Hybrid Instead

A fresh chapter is on the horizon for Bentley’s most popular model, with a new-generation Bentayga now confirmed for later this decade.

The next iteration of the luxury SUV is expected to arrive in 2028, and while early expectations pointed toward a fully electric direction, that plan has shifted. Instead, Bentley is preparing a plug-in hybrid setup for the new model.

Since its arrival back in 2015, the Bentayga has played a major role in reshaping Bentley’s business. A facelift in 2020 kept things current, and the SUV has remained the brand’s top seller ever since, making up a significant portion of total deliveries in recent years. With that kind of track record, the next version carries plenty of weight.

The timeline for its debut is relatively close, and interestingly, it will mark the beginning of Bentley’s next wave of electrified models built around plug-in hybrid technology.

Earlier plans had suggested the SUV would transition to full electric power, largely due to its intended use of Porsche’s more advanced SSP platform under the wider Volkswagen Group umbrella. However, delays linked to softer-than-expected EV demand have pushed that architecture further down the line. As a result, Bentley has opted for a different route, switching to the PPC platform instead.

This is the same underlying structure used by models like the Porsche Cayenne and upcoming Audi Q9, giving Bentley the flexibility to combine traditional combustion engines with hybrid assistance. According to CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser, this approach allows customers to move toward electrification at their own pace, rather than being forced into it prematurely.

From a broader perspective, plug-in hybrids are seen as a stepping stone toward stricter emissions targets expected by 2035, particularly in regions like the UK and European Union where regulations will heavily favour fully electric vehicles.

As for the powertrain itself, details remain limited, but indications point to a familiar setup. A 3.0-litre V6 paired with hybrid assistance is expected.