Bugatti W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’ Revealed as One-Off Sur Mesure Masterpiece

A new one-off from Bugatti’s Sur Mesure programme highlights how far the brand’s bespoke division can go when working closely with a returning client. Known as the W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’, the car becomes the fourth in a themed collection, all inspired by elements of the natural world.

It follows earlier commissions including the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ‘Hellbug’, the Chiron ‘Hellbee’ and the Divo ‘Lady Bug’. Each project draws from intricate insect design, and this latest build takes its cues from the dragonfly, influencing both its visual identity and overall concept.

The idea began as a direct collaboration between the owner and Bugatti’s design leadership, before moving into development with the brand’s Berlin-based colour and materials specialists. The aim was to create something that felt individual while still tying into the existing collection through a shared design language.

A recurring motif runs through all four cars, evolving with each build. On the Mistral ‘Fly Bug’, that theme takes shape as an ellipse pattern across the bodywork. It becomes more concentrated toward the rear before gradually fading into darker areas around the air intakes, creating a sense of motion even when the car is stationary.

The exterior is finished in a custom shade called Dragonfly Blue, developed specifically for this project. Depending on lighting and viewing angle, the colour shifts between blue and turquoise tones, echoing the reflective qualities of a dragonfly’s wings. The same finish extends to the wheels, matched as closely as possible despite differences in materials.

Inside, the design continues with a layered material combination that blends leather and Alcantara. The surfaces are shaped into a geometric pattern that mirrors the exterior theme, with a three-dimensional effect achieved through specialised finishing techniques. The ellipse design is carried across the door panels and even into areas like the armrests, requiring precise engineering to ensure a clean fit over complex curves.

One of the more technically challenging elements was incorporating the iconic Bugatti Macaron badge into the exterior graphic itself. For the first time, the emblem has been integrated directly into a painted pattern on the body, demanding careful scaling and positioning to retain its fine detailing.

Another signature detail appears in the gear selector, where the well-known ‘Dancing Elephant’ sculpture is featured. This nod to Rembrandt Bugatti ties back to the brand’s heritage while reinforcing the natural-world inspiration behind the project.

The W16 Mistral ‘Fly Bug’ ultimately serves as both a continuation and a conclusion of a highly personalised collection. It reflects the level of detail possible through Bugatti’s bespoke programme, while also showing how a consistent creative vision can evolve across multiple commissions.