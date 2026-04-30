Facelifted Mercedes-AMG SL to Focus on Comfort and Luxury Again

Mercedes-Benz took a noticeably different path when it introduced the current R232-generation SL-Class back in 2021. Compared to earlier versions, the latest SL leaned heavily into performance, both in how it looked and how it drove. Every variant fell under the AMG umbrella, signalling a clear shift away from the softer, grand touring character that had long defined the badge. Now though, a mid-cycle update is on the way, and it looks like the SL is about to rediscover some of its original identity.

Fresh details suggest the updated SL will be repositioned as a more traditional grand tourer when it lands next year. Feedback around the comfort-focused Maybach SL appears to have played a big role here, with insiders indicating that its warm reception has pushed Mercedes-Benz to rethink the broader SL range. The idea is simple: bring back more of the refinement and relaxed luxury that made the SL such an icon in the first place.

Over the past decade, Mercedes-Benz has gradually stepped away from large, high-end two-door GTs. The old CL-Class gave way to the S-Class Coupe, but that line quietly disappeared without a direct successor. That effectively left the SL as the brand’s last proper luxury two-door. The R232, however, moved closer to sports car territory, positioning itself more as a rival to the Porsche 911 thanks to its AMG-only powertrains and lighter construction.

That approach is now being dialled back slightly. Along with revisions to the chassis aimed at improving comfort, the facelift will reportedly see the removal of the four-cylinder engine used in the SL 43. In its place, a new SL 53 is expected to arrive, powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six producing around 449 hp (approximately 335 kW). It’s a move that aligns with long-standing expectations that an SL should offer at least six cylinders.

Higher up the range, the SL 55 and SL 63 are set to continue, but both will benefit from an updated V8 engine featuring a flat-plane crankshaft. This new motor is also expected to appear in the next-generation S-Class, pointing to a broader rollout across the brand. In the SL 63, outputs could climb to roughly 650 hp (around 485 kW), while mild-hybrid assistance is expected to feature across the entire lineup. The plug-in hybrid SL 63 variant, however, may be phased out as part of the reshuffle.

Visually, the changes won’t be dramatic but should be noticeable. Expect redesigned headlights and taillights, along with subtle tweaks to keep the SL looking current. Inside, the cabin will adopt Mercedes-Benz’s latest MB.OS infotainment system, and there’s a strong chance it will move toward the brand’s newer full-width digital display layouts seen in recent models.

Even in its current form, the R232 is widely regarded as a highly capable convertible. Still, there’s a sense that it drifted a bit too far from the SL’s original brief of effortless cruising, comfort and understated luxury. With the AMG GT continuing to cater to drivers chasing sharper dynamics, repositioning the SL makes strategic sense. The strong reception of the Maybach SL only reinforces that direction.

Pricing is expected to rise slightly with the updated model, especially with the entry-level four-cylinder version likely being dropped.