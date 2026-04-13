Ferrari F80 Gets Track-Only Exhaust to Fix Its Biggest Weakness

The Ferrari F80 stands as the most powerful road-going model to wear the Prancing Horse badge to date. While it delivers staggering performance, some enthusiasts have pointed out that it doesn’t quite match the spine-tingling soundtrack of earlier halo cars. Ferrari has clearly taken note and has now revealed a more aggressive exhaust option aimed at addressing exactly that. There is a catch though, it’s strictly for track use.

According to the brand, this optional system brings a far more intense acoustic experience, dialling things up to something closer to a full-blown race car. To achieve this, the setup removes both the catalytic converters and traditional silencers. Even with these changes, Ferrari confirms that the factory warranty remains intact, and buyers can select this track-focused exhaust when specifying their cars.

Moving away from the naturally aspirated V12 formula of its predecessors, the F80 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. On its own, the combustion engine delivers 900 hp (662 kW). It works alongside an electrified front axle and an F1-inspired MGU-K system that contributes an additional 296 hp (221 kW), resulting in a combined output of 1,184 hp (883 kW).