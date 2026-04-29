Ferrari Turns Up the Focus on Purosangue With New Handling Speciale Package

Ferrari doesn’t throw the word Speciale around lightly. When it does appear, it usually signals something more focused, more aggressive, and more dialled-in than the standard car. That’s not quite what’s happening with the Ferrari Purosangue, but there is now a new option that leans heavily in that direction.

Rather than introducing a full-blown Speciale version of its high-riding four-seater, Ferrari has created what it calls a Handling Speciale configuration. Think of it less as a new model and more as a carefully sharpened take on what is already one of the most capable performance SUVs on the planet. Ferrari still prefers the term FUV, but whatever you call it, the goal here is simple: make it feel tighter, quicker to react, and more engaging without sacrificing its long-distance comfort.

The biggest changes sit beneath the surface. The active suspension system has been recalibrated to reduce body movement by around 10 percent. That might not sound dramatic on paper, but in practice it translates to a more planted feel through corners and noticeably sharper responses to steering inputs. The idea is to make the car feel smaller and more controlled when you start pushing it, especially in faster, more demanding driving scenarios.

Ferrari has also tweaked the gearbox to prioritise speed and intent. Shifts are now more immediate and defined, particularly when you are in the more aggressive drive modes or pushing past 5,500 rpm. In manual mode, the changes are even more noticeable, giving the driver a stronger sense of connection and urgency. There is also an updated in-cabin sound profile, subtly amplifying the V12 experience inside without changing the mechanical setup itself.

Visually, the Handling Speciale package keeps things understated but distinct. You get unique diamond-cut wheels, carbon fibre side shields, darker exterior detailing including black badging and exhaust tips, and a satin-finished Ferrari script at the rear. Inside, a dedicated plaque quietly confirms that this is not just any Purosangue.

Under the bonnet, nothing changes, and that’s hardly a complaint. The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 continues to deliver 715 hp (533 kW) and 716 Nm (528 lb-ft) of torque, paired to a rapid-fire dual-clutch transmission. Performance remains properly supercar-like for something of this size, with a 0–100 km/h time of around 3.3 seconds.

There’s no official pricing yet for the Handling Speciale configuration, but considering the Purosangue already has an eye-watering tag, this is unlikely to be a modest add-on. Still, for buyers who want a more focused edge without stepping away from the car’s everyday usability, it looks like a smart evolution of an already impressive package.