Jetour Expands In South Africa With New T1 And T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs

Jetour’s presence in South Africa is still relatively fresh, but the brand has wasted little time building momentum. After arriving locally in September 2024 with the five-seater Dashing and seven-seater X70 Plus, followed by the T-Series range, it has now expanded into electrified territory with the launch of its plug-in hybrid models. The latest additions, known as the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM, mark the company’s first step into the PHEV segment locally.

The new models introduce a hybrid system aimed at blending everyday usability with longer-distance capability. Combined outputs reach up to 265 kW, while total driving range is claimed to exceed 1,200 km. Like most plug-in hybrids, the setup allows for short-distance electric-only driving, which could be useful for daily commuting, while retaining a petrol engine for extended trips without range anxiety.

An integrated energy management system handles the balance between electric and combustion power, with a focus on efficiency and smooth delivery. Charging flexibility also plays a role, with DC fast charging capable of taking the battery from 30% to 80% in under 30 minutes. Fuel consumption is rated from 1.1L/100 km, although real-world figures will depend heavily on driving style and how often the battery is charged.

Visually, the T1 and T2 i-DM models carry over the squared-off styling seen on their combustion counterparts. The design leans into a rugged SUV look, with bold lines, signature lighting and a generally upright stance. Details such as large alloy wheels and a panoramic glass sunroof add to the overall presence.

Dual digital displays dominate the dashboard, supported by wireless charging, ambient lighting and a premium sound system. Connectivity and infotainment are clearly a priority here, aligning with what buyers in this segment have come to expect.

The launch event, held at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, also highlighted Jetour’s broader “Travel+” philosophy. The idea centres on combining practicality with lifestyle-oriented features, aiming to cater to both family use and more adventure-focused driving. In simple terms, it’s about offering space, tech and versatility in one package.

Jetour’s local growth has been rapid so far. Monthly sales have climbed from around 400 units in 2024 to over 1,700 units more recently, suggesting strong early traction in the market. The introduction of hybrid technology appears to be the next step in building on that momentum, especially as buyers increasingly look for ways to balance fuel costs with newer, more efficient tech.

For South Africa specifically, the appeal of a plug-in hybrid setup lies in its flexibility. Drivers can take advantage of electric driving where possible, while still having the reassurance of a traditional engine when needed. That balance could prove particularly relevant given the country’s varying infrastructure and fuel price fluctuations.

The T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM are now available through more than 55 dealerships nationwide.

Pricing starts at R689,900 for the T1 i-DM and R779,900 for the T2 i-DM, placing them competitively within the growing electrified SUV space.