Jetour T1 And T2 Set For South African Production At Rosslyn Plant In 2027

At Auto China 2026 in Beijing, President of Jetour International, Ke Chuandeng confirmed that Jetour plans to begin assembling selected models in South Africa from 2027. The move adds to the country’s role as a production hub and aligns with broader industry shifts towards regional manufacturing.

Although Jetour and Chery operate as separate brands in South Africa, both sit under the wider Chery Group structure globally. That relationship is becoming more relevant locally following Chery’s purchase of the Rosslyn production facility from Nissan. The acquisition signals a shift from importing vehicles to building them domestically.

Production at the Rosslyn plant is expected to ramp up by mid-2027, with targets of around 50,000 units per year and the creation of more than 3,000 jobs across manufacturing and supply chains. As part of that rollout, Jetour’s T-Series range, introduced locally in late 2024, is set to be included in the production mix. The T1 and T2 models will be among those earmarked for local assembly.

Since arriving on the market, the T-Series has gained traction faster than initially projected, with more than 4,500 units already sold in South Africa. The range has expanded further with the addition of plug-in hybrid derivatives, badged iDM, which are already available to local buyers.

“This announcement to produce the Jetour T-Series locally positions South Africa as an integral part of Jetour’s global ambitions and underscores the growing influence of Chinese automakers in our market. This is undoubtedly a very exciting time for Jetour. In just 18 months since launching independently in South Africa, we have introduced four internal combustion models and two PHEV models, with further upgrades and new models planned for this year and next. This latest step into local production really marks a significant next phase in our journey.” said Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa.