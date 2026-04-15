Lamborghini Preparing Temerario Spyder for 2026 Reveal

Rendering by Aksyonov Nikita

Lamborghini’s newest take on its entry-level supercar is already edging closer to its next form, with the open-top Temerario now spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Even as deliveries of the coupe begin, development of the Spyder is clearly well advanced, with prototypes out in the wild ahead of a planned reveal in mid-2026.

Covered in the usual heavy camouflage, the test car doesn’t give much away at first glance, especially when it comes to the roof setup. That said, given how tightly packaged the Temerario is, particularly around its twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid system, it’s highly likely the Spyder will make use of a compact fabric roof. The expectation is that it folds neatly into the limited space between the engine bay and the cabin, rather than adopting a heavier hardtop solution.

Despite the disguise, a few changes are noticeable. The engine cover appears to sit higher than on the coupe, hinting at a redesigned rear section to accommodate the folding roof mechanism. The rear glass looks narrower too, and should function as an adjustable wind deflector when driving with the roof down. Interestingly, the six distinctive vents seen on the coupe’s rear deck are no longer present, suggesting a complete rethink of airflow management and cooling to suit both the hybrid system and the new roof configuration.

While the open-air experience is usually a highlight of any Spyder, early impressions of the Temerario’s V8 may divide opinion. Some feedback suggests that at lower revs, the engine note lacks the drama expected from a Lamborghini, only sharpening slightly higher up the rev range. Compared to the characterful V10s found in models like the Gallardo and Huracán, this new setup may not deliver the same emotional punch.

Weight is always a concern when converting a coupe into a convertible, mainly due to the added motors and roof hardware. However, Lamborghini seems to have planned ahead. The Temerario’s aluminium chassis was engineered from the start with an open-top version in mind, reportedly offering around 20 percent more rigidity than the Huracán. This should mean minimal need for additional reinforcement, helping keep weight gains under control.

Under the skin, nothing is expected to change. The Spyder should carry over the coupe’s full hybrid setup, including the high-revving 10,000rpm twin-turbo V8, supported by three electric motors and a battery pack. Features like rear-wheel steering and adaptive MagneRide dampers are also set to remain, placing it directly against rivals such as the Ferrari 296 GTS.

The official debut is expected to take place around August 2026, likely timed to coincide with Monterey Car Week, where Lamborghini tends to showcase its most important new models.