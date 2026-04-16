Lamborghini Urus S Gets Full Matte Carbon Makeover By LARTE Design

The Lamborghini Urus S has become a familiar sight around the world, but that popularity also means standing out is getting harder. That’s where this latest build comes in, aimed at giving the already aggressive SUV a sharper, more technical presence without straying too far from its original design.

German-based LARTE Design has completed a full LARGENDA conversion on a Urus S, finished entirely in matte pre-preg carbon fibre. The work was carried out at its facility in Erkrath, with the goal of enhancing the visual impact of the car rather than completely changing its identity. The result is a darker, more purposeful look that leans into the Urus’ existing proportions.

Matte carbon plays a big role in how the car is perceived. Unlike gloss finishes that rely on reflections, the matte surface absorbs light, allowing the original lines and contours to stand out more clearly. On the Urus S, this has the effect of visually lowering the stance and tightening up the overall shape. The side profile looks cleaner, while the rear gains a more defined, almost motorsport-inspired edge. It does not come across as heavily modified. Instead, it feels closer to a factory-style evolution.

The LARGENDA package itself covers most of the exterior. It includes a redesigned front splitter and bumper inserts, extended side sills, a more aggressive rear diffuser, and additional aerodynamic detailing. In total, there are 18 individual components, all produced using dry carbon construction. Importantly, everything is designed to fit onto standard mounting points, so no drilling or structural changes are required. Systems like parking sensors and driver assistance features remain unaffected.

Production follows a fairly detailed process at LARTE’s German facility. Each part starts with 3D scanning of the vehicle, followed by CAD development to match OEM tolerances. From there, surfaces are refined, components are cured in an autoclave, then trimmed using CNC machinery before being finished by hand. The materials used are TÜV-certified, which adds a level of reassurance around quality and compliance.

Buyers are not limited to a single look either. The LARGENDA kit can be specified in matte or gloss carbon fibre, painted finishes to match the body, or a mix of both depending on how subtle or bold the owner wants to go. Each build is tailored individually, with configuration options typically drawn up within a day of enquiry.

The package is available globally for Urus S owners looking to take a more understated but still distinctive route with their SUV.