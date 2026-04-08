LARTE Design Gives BMW 760i A Violet Carbon Makeover

LARTE Design has revealed a new exterior specification for the latest BMW 7 Series G70 760i, centred around its LARTE Performance body kit and finished in a deep violet pre-preg carbon fibre. The German-based company says the package is now available to order internationally, with custom configurations and visual previews provided shortly after an enquiry is made.

The introduction of this configuration arrives at a time when buyers in the high-end sedan space are placing increasing value on personalisation, particularly across Europe and the Middle East. The current-generation 7 Series, positioned as BMW’s most advanced executive sedan, has become a popular option in its segment, but its widespread adoption has also resulted in many examples appearing visually similar. LARTE’s approach aims to differentiate the car through materials and surface treatment, while leaving the original engineering unchanged.

The LARTE Performance kit developed for the G70 consists of seven exterior additions, including a revised front bumper overlay, side skirts, wheel arch extensions, a boot lid spoiler, and a rear diffuser with integrated brake lighting. Each component is designed to mount directly onto existing factory points, meaning no drilling or permanent alterations are required. Compatibility with the vehicle’s standard sensors, driver assistance systems and electronic architecture is retained.

Rather than applying colour as a surface layer, the violet tone is infused directly into the carbon fibre during the manufacturing process. This method results in a more consistent finish, improved resistance to UV exposure, and uniformity across all parts. The components are produced using autoclave curing techniques at LARTE’s facility in Germany, operating under TÜV-certified standards.

Under the bonnet, the 760i remains unchanged. No mechanical upgrades are introduced, ensuring that the vehicle’s factory performance, warranty coverage and overall functionality remain intact.

From a design standpoint, the company positions this configuration around contrast rather than excess. A lighter exterior base highlights the sedan’s proportions, while the violet carbon elements are intended to draw attention to specific design features such as the bonnet line, side profile and rear diffuser. The goal appears to be a more defined visual identity without fundamentally altering the character of the car.

The LARTE Performance package for the BMW 7 Series is available globally, with buyers able to tailor aspects such as carbon finish, component selection and overall visual balance. According to the company, bespoke renderings and detailed specifications are supplied within a short turnaround time following an initial request.