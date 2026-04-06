LARTE Design Gives Cadillac Escalade A Bold Pink Carbon Makeover

LARTE Design has revealed its latest take on the Cadillac Escalade (2024–2026), built around what it calls the ESTHETE body kit. This particular example stands out immediately thanks to a white base paired with pink pre-preg carbon fibre elements, giving the full-size SUV a far more distinctive visual identity than standard.

The package has been developed specifically for the facelifted Escalade and consists of 17 exterior components that reshape the front, sides and rear of the vehicle. According to the company, all parts are designed to mount directly onto factory fixing points, meaning no drilling or structural changes are required during installation.

Importantly, the upgrade doesn’t interfere with the SUV’s underlying systems. Features such as parking sensors, driver assistance tech and towing functionality remain intact, so the Escalade continues to operate as intended despite the visual overhaul.

Material choice plays a big role in this project. The kit makes use of pre-preg carbon fibre alongside basalt composite, both manufactured under TÜV-certified processes. The carbon components are produced using an autoclave curing method, which helps maintain tight tolerances, reduces weight and improves long-term durability.

One of the more unusual aspects is the pink carbon finish. Instead of being applied as a surface wrap or paint, the colour is embedded into the material itself. This results in a more consistent depth of colour and improved resistance to UV exposure, helping it hold up across different climates.

Under the skin, the Escalade remains unchanged. The idea here is not to alter performance, but rather to give the exterior a look that better matches the SUV’s presence and capability.

What you end up with is still very much a luxury family SUV at its core, complete with three rows of seating and everyday usability, but now with a far more individual look that sets it apart from anything else on the road.

This build also highlights a wider trend in the high-end segment, where owners are increasingly looking beyond subtle options and into more expressive forms of personalisation.

All components are produced in Germany and can be shipped globally, with installation handled through LARTE Design’s partner network.