LARTE Design Lamborghini Urus SE Shows Dry Carbon Split Personality

In the upper end of the luxury car space, buyers are starting to move away from simply ticking option boxes. The focus has shifted toward cars that feel personal, limited and tied to a clear identity. One of the ways this is being explored is through coloured carbon fibre and more deliberate colour composition. Instead of treating it as a surface finish, the material itself becomes part of the design process, giving owners a chance to shape something that stands apart while still aligning with the core design language of brands like Lamborghini.

Around the same time that Lamborghini showcased a highly personalised ‘capsule approach’ for the Lamborghini Urus SE, German aftermarket specialist LARTE Design has taken things a step further. Rather than offering predefined options, the company positions its work as a more open-ended process, where the starting point is not a catalogue but a blank canvas shaped through direct collaboration.

This particular Urus SE build reflects that philosophy clearly. The exterior is made up of 18 individual components, all constructed from 100% dry carbon fibre. The defining feature is a split colour layout running down the centre of the vehicle, with coral on one side and black on the other. The bonnet and rear diffuser introduce a gradient effect that is embedded directly into the carbon weave itself, rather than being painted or layered on afterward. The result is a finish that forms part of the structure rather than sitting on top of it.

The approach moves away from traditional configuration logic. Instead of choosing from a set list of finishes, the process revolves around decisions about the material itself, how colour is introduced, and how the car presents from different angles. Each build is developed through consultation between the client and the design team, covering everything from component selection to colour balance and overall visual direction. Even when two cars share the same set of parts, the final outcome can differ significantly due to these variables. There is no fixed limit to the number of possible combinations, as each project effectively starts from scratch.

From a design and engineering perspective, the LARGENDA package for the Urus SE is a full exterior system made up of 18 newly developed parts. These include a redesigned front bumper with splitter and modular elements, extended side sills, a reworked rear diffuser and additional aerodynamic features. The package has been developed specifically for the hybrid Urus SE platform rather than adapted from earlier models, ensuring consistency across the overall design.

Installation is designed to work within the vehicle’s existing structure. All components attach using original mounting points, which means no drilling, cutting or structural changes are required. Compatibility with the hybrid system, parking sensors and driver assistance features remains intact, keeping the underlying engineering unchanged while altering the visual identity.

Each component is produced using dry carbon fibre and cured in an autoclave under controlled conditions. The two-tone finish is introduced during the layup stage, so the colour and gradient form part of the material itself. This approach is intended to maintain consistency under heat, UV exposure and regular use.

For clients interested in this level of customisation, LARTE Design offers a tailored proposal that includes a visual concept, colour direction, timeline and pricing within a short turnaround. Production takes place in Germany, with installation available either at the facility or through a global partner network.