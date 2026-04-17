Legendary Audi 5-Cylinder Could Go Hybrid To Survive Euro 7 Rules

Audi’s iconic five-cylinder might not be done just yet, but its future in Europe is hanging in the balance as emissions rules tighten. The brand is now exploring ways to keep the much-loved 2.5-litre turbocharged unit alive, with electrification emerging as one of the more realistic paths forward.

In its current form, the well-known EA855 engine produces 394 hp (294 kW), but upcoming Euro 7 regulations set to take effect in November pose a serious challenge. Meeting those stricter standards would require significant reworking, and that’s not an easy decision when the engine only serves a limited number of models globally, namely the Audi RS3 and the Cupra Formentor VZ5.

There was already a sense that the recently revealed RS3 Competition Limited could mark the end of the road for this powerplant. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner previously hinted that the future of the five-cylinder remained uncertain, pointing out that recovering the cost of adapting it to Euro 7 requirements might not make financial sense.

To meet the new regulations without electrification, the engine would need a thorough overhaul. That includes hardware like an updated particulate filter, more advanced NOx sensors, revised fuel injection strategies and higher-density catalytic converters. None of this comes cheap, and the return on that investment is far from guaranteed.

That’s where hybridisation starts to make more sense. Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl has made it clear the company isn’t ruling anything out. Internally, there are ongoing discussions around different technical solutions, with the goal being to retain as much of the emotional character of the five-cylinder as possible. According to Michl, preserving that distinctive sound and feel remains a top priority, especially in the compact performance segment where the engine has built a loyal following.

Even if Europe becomes too restrictive, the five-cylinder won’t disappear entirely. Audi is expected to continue offering it in regions with less demanding emissions laws, including the United States, which gives the engine a potential lifeline outside the EU.

If Audi does decide to invest in a revised version, there could be more than just Audi models benefiting. Previous reports have suggested that Volkswagen is considering using the engine in a special edition Golf to celebrate 25 years of its R performance division, which could give the EA855 another chapter before it eventually bows out.