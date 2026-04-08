Mercedes-AMG Dropping Four-Cylinder SL43 For Six-Cylinder SL53

Mercedes-AMG looks set to shake things up at the lower end of its SL range, with changes expected to arrive alongside a facelifted model around 2027. One of the biggest moves appears to be under the bonnet, where the current four-cylinder setup is on its way out in favour of something with a bit more presence.

Reports suggest the existing M139 engine used in the SL43 will be phased out, largely because it won’t comply with upcoming Euro 7 emissions rules. In its place, Mercedes is expected to introduce an updated version of its 3.0-litre inline-six mild-hybrid powertrain, known as the M256 Evo. The model name is also likely to change, with the SL43 badge making way for an AMG SL53.

Power figures are expected to land at around 449 horsepower, with an additional 23 horses coming from an integrated starter-generator. Another key change is the switch to all-wheel drive as standard, moving away from the rear-wheel-drive setup used in the current entry-level SL.

Further up the range, attention is also being given to the V8 models. The familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre engine is reportedly being reworked, with a move from a cross-plane crankshaft to a flat-plane design. The goal here is to extract more performance while still staying within stricter emissions limits.

In the updated SL55, output is expected to rise to 537 horsepower, while the SL63 could climb to around 650 horsepower. For context, the current SL55 produces 469 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), while the SL63 sits at 577 horsepower, so the gains are far from minor.

There’s still no clear word on what lies ahead for the SL63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid. As it stands, that model delivers 805 horsepower (600 kW), but if the revised V8 makes its way into that setup, there’s every chance the combined output could push beyond 880 horsepower.