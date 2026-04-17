Mustang GTD Competition Beats Corvette ZR1X And Almost Everything Else

The fight for Nürburgring Nordschleife bragging rights just took another sharp turn, and this time it’s not who you’d expect leading the charge. Not only has Ford managed to outpace the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, but it’s done so with a fresh take on its already extreme Mustang GTD, introducing a new variant known as the GTD Competition.

Ford’s previous effort with the GTD already raised eyebrows, laying down a 6:52.072 lap, itself a solid improvement over earlier attempts. This latest run, though, is on another level entirely. The GTD Competition stormed around the Green Hell in 6:40.835, slicing a full 11 seconds off that time and comfortably eclipsing both the Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X benchmarks. In fact, only one production car has ever gone quicker around the Nordschleife: the 1,000 hp (746 kW) Mercedes-AMG One.

Ford is keeping some of the finer details under wraps for now, but a few key changes have already been confirmed. Power has been increased beyond the standard GTD’s 800 hp (596 kW) supercharged 5.2-litre V8, although exact figures haven’t been disclosed yet. Aerodynamic tweaks play a big role here, including a revised rear wing, updated front dive planes, and aero discs fitted to the rear wheels. Grip has also been improved with new tyres, while a series of weight-saving measures help sharpen the overall package. These include magnesium wheels, carbon bucket seats, a lighter damper setup, and additional efforts to trim mass wherever possible.

Taken together, these upgrades push the GTD Competition well beyond what Ford originally set out to achieve when it unveiled the GTD back in 2023. For those who missed out the first time around, there’s some good news: Ford has reopened order books for the Mustang GTD. The catch is that this Competition version won’t be part of the standard offering. Instead, it’s earmarked for a future, highly exclusive release, built in limited numbers and individually numbered.

Ford CEO Jim Farley didn’t hold back either, doubling down on the brand’s intent to shake up the established order. According to him, the GTD programme has always been about closing the gap between GT3 race machinery and road-legal supercars, and this new Competition variant pushes that idea even further.

While Ford hasn’t directly called out its American rivals, the message is pretty clear. The benchmark laps set by GM’s engineers last year haven’t been ignored. Interestingly, while factory GT3 driver Dirk Müller set the headline 6:40.835 time, Ford Racing engineer Steve Thompson also put in a lap of 6:49.337. That’s just a tenth shy of the 6:49.275 recorded by GM engineer Drew Cattell in the ZR1X, which subtly undercuts the argument that the Mustang’s advantage comes down purely to pro driver skill.