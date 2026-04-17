New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit Delivers 6:45 Nurburgring Lap

It was always going to happen. The latest Manthey Performance Kit for the current 911 GT3 RS has taken what was already one of the sharpest naturally aspirated machines around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and pushed it even further. Not that long ago, dipping under seven minutes in something like the 918 Spyder felt like a milestone reserved for hypercars. Now, that kind of pace is being chased down by cars you’d never have expected.

The headline figure here is 6:45.389. Porsche isn’t shy about calling it remarkable, and it’s hard to argue. The GT3 RS, with its 518 hp (386 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft), is now circulating faster than some seriously potent turbocharged V8 machinery from the likes of AMG and Corvette. Sure, not every rival lap was set under identical conditions or with the same level of driver, but the point stands. This thing is properly quick. What really stands out is how much time it gains in the corners. The Nordschleife has its fair share of flat-out sections, but it’s the high-speed and medium-speed bends where the RS makes its advantage count.

To put it into perspective, this lap is just a couple of seconds shy of the 6:43.300 managed by the previous-generation 991 GT2 RS fitted with its own Manthey upgrades. That car packed 700 hp, which makes this result even more impressive when you consider the power deficit.

A lot of the credit goes to aerodynamics. Since the launch of the 992 GT3 RS, it’s been clear that airflow management is the main story, and the Manthey package takes it up another level. Despite costing around £100,000, the kit significantly increases downforce, reportedly reaching around a tonne at 285 km/h (177 mph), thanks in part to that prominent fin inspired by the 963 race car. Crucially, this added grip doesn’t come at the expense of drag. Watching the onboard footage, the car looks planted through the fastest sections, carrying speed in a way that borders on race car territory. Porsche even suggests that in areas like Flugplatz and Mutkurve, performance is comparable to a slick-tyre race car, just one you can still drive home afterwards.

The braking setup also sees attention. Updated pads and lines work alongside the already strong Porsche GT braking system to allow later braking points, better pedal feel, and consistent performance across a wide temperature range. That aligns with what’s been experienced on track, where the Manthey-equipped car builds on the already impressive base and sharpens it further.

Behind the wheel for the record run was Jörg Bergmeister, who clearly knew exactly what he had underneath him. He mentioned that getting the right conditions was key after putting in the work, and once everything lined up, the result followed. He highlighted how effective the Manthey package is, especially through the faster sections where the gains are most noticeable.

Of course, none of this comes cheap. With a standard GT3 RS already clocking a 6:49.328 lap, you’re effectively paying a hefty premium for a few seconds. Break it down and it’s serious money per second saved. Still, that won’t stop a handful of buyers.