Next-Gen Audi RS 6 Sedan Could Pack Over 700 HP

Rendering of the 2027 Audi RS 6 Sedan

There’s a shift coming for the next-generation Audi RS 6, and it’s a big one. Set to break cover later this year ahead of its 2027 launch, the performance flagship will no longer be limited to Avant duty. For the first time in well over a decade, Audi is preparing to offer the RS 6 as both a wagon and a traditional sedan, something we last saw back in the Audi RS 6 era.

That earlier sedan is worth remembering briefly. It packed a wild 5.0-litre twin-turbo V10 pushing 572 hp (426 kW), an engine loosely tied to what you’d find in cars like the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Gallardo. Times have changed though, and engines like that are no longer viable in today’s landscape. The new RS 6 is heading in a very different direction.

Early whispers suggest a twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup producing somewhere around 730 hp (544 kW), similar in concept to what’s expected in the upcoming Audi RS 5. That said, there’s another angle to consider. Reports have pointed toward Audi sticking with a V8, specifically an evolved version of the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo unit developed alongside Porsche. This engine already does duty in models like the Lamborghini Urus SE and several Bentley offerings, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it pushed even further here.

There’s also a strategic element at play. With rivals like the BMW M5 now producing up to 717 hp (535 kW), Audi won’t want to lose ground, especially after seeing how buyers reacted when Mercedes-AMG downsized its flagship performance cars. Whether it’s V6 hybrid or V8-based electrification, expect the new RS 6 to come out swinging.

From a design perspective, the prototype seen testing still wears full camouflage, but the underlying shape looks close to production-ready. Up front, Audi’s latest lighting signature is visible, paired with a large grille featuring a diamond-style mesh pattern. The lower section appears designed to conceal sensors and radar hardware, likely finished in black for a cleaner look. Vertical air intakes sit beneath the headlights, feeding both the cooling systems and front brakes.

Along the sides, the stance is classic RS. Wide, flared arches wrap around oversized multi-spoke wheels, with drilled brake discs filling the space behind them. Like its smaller sibling, the RS 5, the front fenders feature functional vents, while the rear arches blend aggressively into the body, giving the car a planted, muscular look.

At the back, there are signs of a full-width lighting element linking the taillights, something that has become a signature across newer Audi models. There also appear to be decorative vent elements integrated into the rear lighting design. A subtle lip spoiler sits on the boot lid, while the exhaust outlets are large and positioned centrally within a chunky diffuser setup. Hybrid warning decals on the glass confirm some level of electrification, regardless of the final engine configuration.

This is still a development car, so details can change, but the overall direction is clear. The next RS 6 is shaping up to be more versatile, more powerful and arguably more relevant than ever. With testing underway at the Nürburgring, it shouldn’t be long before the full picture comes into focus.