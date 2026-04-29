One-Off Gunther Werks Project Endgame Packs 840 HP (626 kW)

There’s no shortage of companies ready to build a seven-figure interpretation of the air-cooled Porsche 911, and while many of them gravitate toward the 964 generation, Gunther Werks has carved out its reputation working primarily with the later 993. Although production of its open-top Speedster models officially came to an end in 2023, a single client has managed to pull the brand back in for something far more extreme. The result is a one-off creation built to mark the company’s eighth anniversary, known as the Gunther Werks Turbo Speedster, or more dramatically, Project Endgame.

The original Speedster programme was always intended to be limited, with just 25 units produced between 2021 and 2023. More recently, the company introduced its Turbo variant, which takes the familiar Rothsport-developed 4.0-litre flat-six found across its builds and adds twin turbochargers into the mix. Production of the Turbo is capped at 75 units, making it less exclusive than the Speedster, but still highly limited. This particular project breaks the mould entirely, as the client secured approval for a completely bespoke, roofless version of the Turbo. The outcome is a car producing 840 hp (626 kW) while weighing just 2,600 pounds (1,179 kg), and it stands as the only open-top Turbo model the company will build.

According to Gunther Werks founder and CEO Peter Nam, the car was developed in close collaboration with its owner, with an obsessive focus on detail and performance. Every component was reconsidered, refined, and engineered with intent. The brief was clear from the outset: push the limits. As a result, Project Endgame becomes the only Speedster in the brand’s history to feature a turbocharged air-cooled engine, and by extension, the fastest one they have ever produced.

While the company has kept quiet about the identity of the client, the visual cues tell their own story. The car’s theme leans heavily into Marvel-inspired design, with strong nods to Iron Man throughout. Inside, the references go well beyond surface-level styling. Between the seats sits a detailed arc reactor-inspired feature, while the manual gear lever is topped with a cluster of coloured stones reminiscent of the Infinity Stones, adding a theatrical touch to the driving experience.

Speculation around ownership is inevitable. Whether it belongs to Robert Downey Jr. himself or another key figure behind the Marvel universe remains unconfirmed. What is clear is that this build reflects a deep appreciation for both automotive engineering and pop culture, brought together in a way that feels deliberate rather than gimmicky.