One-Off Lamborghini Miura SV Could Break R100 Million At Auction

Being labelled the first at anything carries weight. In the high-performance car world, that title sticks even more. Rewind to the late 1960s and a young Italian marque flipped the script on what a fast car could be.

The Lamborghini Miura is widely regarded as the original supercar, and more importantly, the car that normalised the mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout we now take for granted. It’s long been a dream machine for collectors, and values have reflected that for years. Still, every now and then, something surfaces that feels a bit more special than the rest.

A 1972 Miura P400 SV has now surfaced via Mecum Auctions, and it’s far from your typical example. Beyond being a Super Veloce, it stands alone as the only Miura finished in Bleu Tahiti with gold accents paired to a white leather interior. It’s a colour combination that screams 70s individuality, yet somehow works perfectly with the Miura’s shape. It feels bold without crossing into the territory of some of the more questionable period specs.

Condition-wise, it’s exactly what you’d hope for. The car has covered just 1,516 km (941 miles), and presents accordingly. Inside, the white leather cabin still looks fresh and gives the impression of more space than you’d expect in a car like this. It has also been carefully restored by Cremonini Carrozzeria in Modena, Italy, adding another layer of credibility to its current state.

Chassis 5066 is one of the later Miura builds, which matters. These cars benefitted from a series of updates aimed at making them not just quicker, but more usable too. Power still comes from the iconic 3.9-litre transverse V12, pushing out 385 horsepower through a 5-speed manual to the rear wheels.

Those later revisions made a real difference. The introduction of a split oil sump solved a known issue where earlier cars shared oil between the engine and gearbox, something that could lead to premature wear. Structural rigidity was improved, while the rear suspension was redesigned to tame the Miura’s reputation for tricky handling. Air conditioning also made its way onto these later cars, which, for something this exotic in that era, was a meaningful upgrade.

With the Miura’s standing in automotive history, pricing is always serious. The last recorded sale of a 1972 SV reached $6,605,000, setting a strong benchmark. Given the one-off specification, extremely low mileage, and desirable late-production updates, this example has every chance of pushing beyond that figure.

This particular Miura is set to go under the hammer on May 16, 2026, at Mecum’s Indy 2026 auction, and it’s one of those cars that will have collectors watching closely.