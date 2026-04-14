Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Is the GT3 Cabriolet Enthusiasts Have Been Waiting For

Porsche has added another interesting twist to the 911 line-up, and this one ticks a box enthusiasts have been waiting on for years. The new 911 S/C brings together the GT3’s naturally aspirated setup with a proper open-top experience, thanks to a fully electric fabric roof.

Pricing in South Africa starts from R6,138,000 including a 5 year 100,000 km Driveplan.

This isn’t the first time Porsche has paired a GT3-derived engine with a convertible body, but previous efforts like the Speedster were far more niche. That car came with a manual roof and a lower windscreen, making it feel more like a collector’s piece than something you’d use regularly. The S/C changes that approach with a powered roof system and a standard-height windscreen, making it far more usable day to day.

There’s still plenty here to keep purists interested. Lightweight construction plays a big role, with carbon-fibre doors and front wings carried over from the sought-after 911 S/T. Magnesium wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes come standard, while carbon-backed bucket seats and a lightweight six-speed manual help keep mass in check. The end result is a kerb weight of just 1,475 kg, which is only about 30 kg heavier than the previous-generation Speedster despite the added convenience.

Porsche has also given the S/C its own identity through a few unique touches. A blacked-out windscreen surround and bespoke interior embroidery set it apart, while the cabin sticks to a strict two-seat layout with no rear bench option. For those wanting something a bit more expressive, the optional Street Style Package brings bold colour combinations, tartan trim and even a plywood gear knob into the mix.

Power comes from the familiar 4.0-litre flat-six, lifted straight from the GT3 and paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. It produces 503 hp (375 kW) and 450 Nm, and while the torque figure isn’t huge, the shorter final drive helps it feel properly lively. Porsche claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 3.9 seconds, which is more than enough for something focused on driver engagement.

Underneath, it’s not just the engine that’s been borrowed. The chassis setup closely mirrors that of the GT3, making this the first open-top 911 to feature double-wishbone front suspension. The overall tuning leans towards the GT3 Touring philosophy, so it’s more about delivering a rewarding road drive than chasing lap times.

Porsche won’t cap production numbers for the S/C, but it won’t be around forever either. Instead of becoming a permanent fixture in the range like a GT3 or Turbo S, it will be available for a limited period, adding a bit of urgency for those considering one.