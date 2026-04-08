SSR Performance Twin Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 RS Ready To Torment Tracks

There’s growing chatter that Porsche is deep into development of a next-generation 911 GT2 RS, expected to sit right at the top of the 992.2 range. But while Stuttgart prepares its own flagship, another German outfit has quietly been building something that could shake things up in a big way.

SSR Performance has spent close to two years developing what it believes is a completely reimagined take on the 911 formula. The company is no stranger to serious aero work, already offering its own package for the hardcore GT3 RS, but this latest effort, called Project Leo, goes far beyond a typical upgrade.

Rather than presenting it as just another tuned Porsche, SSR describes Project Leo as a full ground-up development. The aim is simple: create an uncompromising track-focused machine. While it appears to use the GT3 RS as its foundation, there’s far more going on beneath the surface than the familiar silhouette suggests.

The biggest talking point is what’s hiding behind the rear axle. Instead of sticking with the naturally aspirated setup, SSR is said to have fitted a twin-turbocharged version of Porsche’s flat-six. Test cars spotted at the Nürburgring have sounded noticeably more subdued than the high-revving GT3 and GT3 RS, hinting at forced induction. What it might lose in raw theatre, it looks set to gain back in outright pace, with estimates pointing to over 800 hp (597 kW).

Early teasers from SSR suggest the car is targeting a lap time below seven minutes around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which puts it firmly into hypercar territory. Visually, there are clear links to the GT3 RS, including a similar rear wing design and aggressive aero elements that wouldn’t look out of place on a Manthey-prepped car.

Interestingly, SSR is leaning heavily into a purist approach. There’s no hybrid assistance planned, and even particulate filters have reportedly been left out to maximise airflow and engine response. That could make it a compelling alternative if Porsche’s upcoming GT2 RS does indeed go down the electrified route.