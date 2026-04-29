This Custom Porsche 911 Blends Slantnose Heritage With RWB Style

If the Porsche 911 you see here feels like a mash-up of a 991.1, a wild Japanese widebody, something straight out of Miami Vice, and a classic Slantnose, that’s exactly the point.

This particular build marks number 20 for Poland-based outfit Indecent Vehicles, fittingly called Indecent #020. The brand focuses on one-off, widebody interpretations of 997- and 991-generation 911s, with plans to move into the 992 next. Each project typically goes beyond just bodywork, with bespoke wheels, suspension setups, exhaust systems and fully reworked interiors. Founder Sebastien Polit didn’t start out in the Porsche world either. His background was rooted in BMWs before launching a detailing business, eventually buying his first 911 in 2019 and unveiling his debut Indecent kit just a few years later.

While most of the builds lean into ultra-wide arches and a slammed stance with smooth, flowing lines, #020 takes things in a different direction. This is easily the most retro-inspired creation yet. The front end draws heavily from the iconic Slantnose design offered on the 930-generation 911 between 1975 and 1989 through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch programme. That look itself was influenced by the legendary Porsche 935, and while it was divisive when new, it has since become one of the more desirable and rare factory options, with fewer than 1,000 examples ever produced on the 930 Turbo.

Even if you miss the historical references, the visual execution makes sure this car stands out. The entire exterior is finished in white, from the roof down to the chin spoiler, while the cabin flips the script completely with a bold purple interior and a full roll cage.

There’s also a more modern influence running through #020. The world of ultra-wide, aggressively lowered 911s owes a lot to Akira Nakai, the man behind Rauh Welt Begriff. Back in 1997, Nakai applied widebody styling, inspired by Japanese drift culture, to a damaged 911 Turbo. It turned heads for all the right and wrong reasons at the time, but fast forward and RWB has built more than 1,000 cars, becoming a defining name in this niche. Its global profile exploded further after a 2011 collaboration with Hoonigan.

Indecent’s rear-wheel-drive #020 echoes that spirit, especially builds like the Hoonigan-backed 964 Carrera 2, which ditched the signature exposed rivets and instead used wide arches that blended more organically into the body. Sitting under those arches is a set of in-house forged five-spoke centre-lock wheels measuring 20×12 at the rear and 20×10 up front. The choice of wheel design feels deliberate too, given how closely five-spokes are tied to the Japanese tuning scene and the RWB influence behind this project. That connection runs deeper, as Polit himself credits RWB as the spark that led him to his first 911.

Purists might raise an eyebrow at a Slantnose-inspired build like this, but #020 feels more like a natural evolution of multiple car cultures colliding. For a newer generation of enthusiasts, wider, lower and retro-infused design is exactly the appeal. Add in a modern 911 platform, rear-wheel drive, a supercharged flat-six and a seven-speed manual, and it becomes very clear who this car is really built for.