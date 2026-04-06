Ultra-Rare Bugatti Mistral W16 Listed for Over R175 Million

Chances of seeing a Bugatti Mistral W16 out in the wild are already slim, and owning one is even further out of reach. Just 99 units were allocated globally, and every single one was spoken for before production even kicked off. So unless you were already on Bugatti’s list, that door was firmly shut.

That said, the secondary market has a way of shaking things up. A 2025 example has surfaced through TBTFW, offering a rare second chance for those who missed out initially. Just be ready to dig deep.

While the original price sat north of $5 million (around R85 million), this particular car is now listed at $10.5 million (around R180 million), driven largely by its exclusivity and growing collector demand.

It’s barely been used too, showing just 528 km (328 miles) on the clock. In hypercar terms, that’s essentially delivery mileage, just with a serious markup attached.

This specific Mistral leans towards a more understated but still purposeful spec. Matte Argent Silver forms the base, contrasted by Beluga Blue accents across the wheels, badges, door sills and even parts of the engine bay. The Mistral script under the rear wing follows the same theme, giving the car a cohesive look without going over the top.

Inside, things take a more vibrant turn. The cabin is finished largely in tangerine, with Beluga Blue stitching running through the seats and door panels. It’s a bold combination, but it works, especially for a car that marks the end of an era.

Classic Bugatti details are still very much present. The Rembrandt Bugatti Dancing Elephant motif is stitched into the headrests, while the gear selector carries a blue finish. Carbon fibre is used extensively throughout, alongside subtle French tricolour accents integrated into the doors.

Visually, the Mistral does enough to stand apart from the Bugatti Chiron. You get a wider take on the signature horseshoe grille, vertically stacked headlights, roof-mounted air intakes and distinctive X-shaped taillights. It’s clearly related, but far from a simple rework.

Power comes from Bugatti’s well-known 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16, pushing out 1,578 hp (1,176 kW) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft). Drive is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The sprint to 100 km/h (60 mph) is dealt with in around 2.5 seconds, while top speed sits at 454 km/h (282 mph), making it the fastest roadster currently in existence.

Before delivery, each car goes through an extensive validation process around Molsheim, covering hundreds of kilometres across varying conditions. It’s one of those behind-the-scenes details that reinforces what you’re actually paying for.

More importantly, the Mistral draws a line under Bugatti’s W16 chapter, a story that began with the Bugatti Veyron and evolved through the Chiron. That alone gives it serious weight in collector circles, and examples like this are only going one way in terms of desirability assuming someone is willing to meet the asking price.