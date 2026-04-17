ZACOE Refines Lamborghini Temerario With OEM+ Carbon Fibre Soft Kit

As Lamborghini steps into its next chapter of V8 hybrid supercars, the Temerario sets the tone with a mix of performance, engineering and design that feels like a clear evolution of the brand. At the centre of it all is a high-revving 10,000 rpm V8, paired with a more rigid structure and a design language built around Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal theme. The result is something that looks more focused and deliberate, yet still carries that aggressive edge expected from Sant’Agata.

ZACOE’s Performance Soft Kit Program takes that base and sharpens it further, following an OEM+ approach that enhances the car visually and aerodynamically without straying too far from the original design. Instead of completely reworking the car, the idea here is to refine what is already there, giving the Temerario a more cohesive and purposeful look.

All of the components have been developed to either replace factory parts directly or integrate as add-ons, meaning there is no need for cutting or permanent changes to the body. Everything can be removed, allowing the car to be returned to its standard form if needed, which will matter to owners who prefer to keep things flexible.

What’s Included in the ZACOE Temerario Carbon Fibre Soft Kit Program

Aero Performance Hood

Front Lip Splitter

Side Skirts

Ducktail Spoiler & Swan-Neck Style Rear Wing

Roof Scoop

Rear Diffuser

Each ZACOE component developed for the Lamborghini Temerario is built with a focus on tight tolerances and clean integration with the original bodywork.

Using high-grade carbon fibre, every piece is shaped to complement the factory lines while adding a more defined aerodynamic presence. The goal is not just visual impact, but also to maintain the level of fit and finish expected from a modern Lamborghini.