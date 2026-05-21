777 HP (579 kW) Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT Becomes Fastest Production Pickup Truck

Ram has revived one of its most memorable performance truck names, and this time the formula is even more extreme. The new Rumble Bee returns with aggressive styling, supercharged HEMI muscle and enough straight-line pace to embarrass a number of serious sports cars. According to the brand, this is now the quickest production pickup truck ever built.

Ram 1500 Rumble Bee arrives with a much more planted stance than before, sitting lower and wider while adopting a more intimidating road presence. The truck is offered exclusively in Quad Cab short-bed form, giving it a broad-shouldered appearance that looks purpose-built for high-speed runs and aggressive street driving.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has already acknowledged that some enthusiasts would have preferred a regular cab setup, but he pointed out that such models account for only a tiny percentage of truck sales today. It is a familiar situation for Stellantis, especially after the controversy surrounding the electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

At the front, the truck gets a redesigned single-piece fascia aimed at feeding maximum airflow into the engine bay. A sharp splitter, clean body surfacing and muscular proportions all contribute to the performance-focused design. LED lighting comes standard throughout, while colour-coded mirrors add to the premium finish. Inside, front occupants are treated to heavily bolstered bucket seats with unique stitching details, while the rear bench can fold flat for added practicality.

Entry-level versions feature an 8.4-inch infotainment display, while the Rumble Bee 392 upgrades to a 12-inch setup. At the top of the range, the SRT variant receives a large 14.5-inch portrait-style touchscreen. Each version also gets a dedicated transfer case control panel and selectable drive modes.

Ram plans to offer the truck in three versions: the standard Rumble Bee, the Rumble Bee 392 and the flagship Rumble Bee SRT. The range-topping model borrows the familiar 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX, complete with a twin-screw supercharger. Output stands at 777 horsepower (579 kW) and 921 Nm (680 lb-ft) of torque.

Despite sharing the same engine as the TRX, Ram says the new Rumble Bee SRT is even quicker. The truck reportedly sprints from 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) in just 3.4 seconds before completing the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 187 km/h (116 mph). That would make it quicker than cars such as the Ford Mustang GT and even the BMW M3 in a straight line.

Buyers wanting something slightly less unhinged can opt for the naturally aspirated 6.4-litre HEMI V8 in the Rumble Bee 392. There is also a more accessible 5.7-litre HEMI V8 producing 395 horsepower (294 kW).

Every version of the Rumble Bee comes equipped with a dedicated Track Mode, which recalibrates the engine, transmission, steering, suspension and throttle response for more aggressive driving. On SRT models, the system also lowers the air suspension to its most aggressive setting.

Launch Control is standard on both the SRT and 392 derivatives, helping optimise traction, torque delivery and shift timing during hard launches. Drivers simply engage the system through a dedicated button and follow prompts displayed on the fully digital instrument cluster.

Ram also shortened the wheelbase by 330 mm (13 inches) and strengthened the chassis structure to improve agility and responsiveness. The optional four-corner air suspension setup, which comes standard on the SRT, is designed to improve stability and cornering precision. Standard wheel fitment includes lightweight 22-inch aluminium alloys wrapped in 285/45R22 Pirelli all-season performance tyres.

Customers choosing the SRT or the optional 392 Track Pack can also spec wider 325/40R22 Goodyear all-season tyres. With that setup, Ram claims the truck can hit a top speed of 274 km/h (170 mph), making it the fastest combustion-powered production pickup ever created.

Braking hardware is equally serious. Massive Brembo six-piston front calipers clamp onto 14.6-inch rotors, while the rear setup uses single-piston calipers. Ram says the Rumble Bee features the largest brake rotors currently available in its segment.

The flagship SRT model also focuses heavily on cabin technology and audio quality. It receives a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system complete with Active Noise Cancellation for those rare occasions when occupants may want a break from the supercharged V8 soundtrack.

Production of the new Rumble Bee will take place at Ram’s Saltillo facility in Mexico. Sales are expected to begin with the 5.7-litre HEMI model later this year, while the more powerful 392 and SRT versions are scheduled to during the first half of 2027.