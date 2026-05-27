Audi CEO Hints At Possible Third-Gen R8 With Lamborghini Temerario V8

Audi has been missing a proper flagship performance machine ever since production of the second-generation R8 wrapped up in March 2024. Sure, the current RS range delivers serious pace, but none of those models quite capture the same drama and presence as the iconic mid-engined supercar. That could change in the future, though, as Audi CEO Gernot Döllner recently hinted that the idea of another halo model is still very much alive behind the scenes.

Speaking to media ahead of the first drives of the new RS5, much of the conversation revolved around Audi’s latest plug-in hybrid performance setup. The new RS5 combines a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor integrated into the transmission, producing a combined 630 horsepower (470 kW) and 825 Nm (609 lb-ft) of torque.

As expected, the discussion quickly shifted toward bigger engines and whether Audi still has space for a proper V8 performance icon in its future. Döllner appeared more than happy to entertain the topic.

“I’m a big fan of V8s,” he explained. “Where packaging allows it, there’s absolutely no reason not to use an engine like that.”

Naturally, journalists pushed further and brought up the possibility of a third-generation R8, potentially borrowing hardware from the Lamborghini Temerario. Instead of dismissing the idea, Döllner reportedly laughed and immediately praised Lamborghini’s new powertrain.

“It’s an incredible V8 in the Temerario,” he said. “Twin-turbocharged, revving to 10,000 rpm. It’s a brilliant engine.”

He then moved on to discuss how Audi can make use of technologies and platforms across the wider Volkswagen Group portfolio. According to Döllner, the company already has experience creating uniquely Audi products from shared architectures, referencing models built on Porsche-derived platforms while still maintaining their own identity and character.

That response falls well short of an official confirmation, but it also doesn’t sound like the door has been closed on the idea. Historically, the R8 shared plenty of its underpinnings with Lamborghini products such as the Gallardo and Huracán, so another collaboration would hardly be unprecedented.

There’s also a strong business case for it. The Lamborghini Temerario will not come cheap, and developing another model from the same platform could help spread costs across more vehicles within the Volkswagen Group. Given the R8’s reputation and status over the past two decades, it would arguably be a missed opportunity for Audi to let the badge disappear permanently.

Rumours of an R8 revival have been circulating since early 2025, and comments like these will only add more fuel to the speculation. If Döllner’s enthusiasm for V8 engines is anything to go by, Audi enthusiasts may still have reason to be optimistic.