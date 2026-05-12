Audi Q9 Interior Revealed As Brand’s Most Luxurious SUV Yet

Interior

Audi has taken the wraps off the cabin of its upcoming Q9 flagship SUV, promising a level of luxury and spaciousness the brand says will redefine what customers can expect from a full-size premium SUV.

The new Q9 is scheduled for its full debut on 29 July and will effectively step into the space left behind by the discontinued A8 sedan. Once it reaches showrooms later this year, it will become Audi’s biggest and most expensive production model yet.

Unlike many large SUVs that focus heavily on the driver, Audi has clearly designed the Q9 with rear-seat passengers in mind. The company is positioning it as a luxury executive vehicle first and foremost, with comfort and refinement taking centre stage for those sitting in the back.

Official images reveal a very spacious interior fitted with plush lounge-style seating and premium finishes throughout. Audi says the Q9 will feature automatic opening and closing doors, a massive 1.5m³ panoramic glass roof with adjustable transparency, and upscale materials including alpaca fibre and Nappa leather. Buyers opting for the six-seat configuration will also get electrically adjustable rear seats with heating and ventilation functions.

Passengers up front are treated to a tech-heavy layout featuring three digital displays. These include an 11.9-inch instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch central infotainment screen and a 10.9-inch passenger display. Audi has also introduced a redesigned centre console with dual wireless charging pads and oversized cupholders capable of accommodating one-litre bottles.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said modern luxury vehicles have evolved beyond simple transportation, describing them as mobile living spaces for customers. He highlighted the use of premium materials, electrically adjustable second-row seating and automated doors as key elements that reinforce the Q9’s luxury-focused character.

Although the Q9 will be sold in markets around the world, Audi is primarily targeting buyers in the United States, China and the Middle East, where demand for large luxury SUVs continues to grow.

Technical specifications remain limited for now, but recent prototypes spotted testing suggest the Q9 will feature a long bonnet design alongside a fresh interpretation of Audi’s signature single-frame grille.

Under the skin, the Q9 is expected to ride on an extended version of the Volkswagen Group PPC platform. Engine options are likely to include a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 in the high-performance SQ9 derivative.

The platform will also form the basis of Porsche’s upcoming flagship SUV, currently known internally as the K1. Both models are expected to roll off the same production line in Bratislava, Slovakia, with the Porsche version reportedly pencilled in for a UK launch during 2028.