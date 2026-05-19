Australian Carbon Fibre Wheel Maker Records R6 Billion Losses

Australian carbon wheel specialist Carbon Revolution is facing a major financial crisis after recording losses of roughly US$347 million (around R6 billion) over the past four years, according to findings from independent accounting firm McGrathNicol. The report also states the company has effectively been insolvent since December 2025, with high production costs in Australia playing a major role in the situation.

The Geelong-based manufacturer built its reputation by supplying lightweight carbon-fibre wheels to major brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford. However, maintaining manufacturing operations in Australia reportedly became increasingly expensive, especially given that many of its largest customers are located overseas.

Following mounting financial pressure, the company entered administration in March 2026, with McGrathNicol appointed to oversee restructuring efforts. Despite the turmoil, Carbon Revolution still employs around 350 staff members in Australia.

The administrator’s report pointed to severe operating losses, persistent cash burn and the inability to secure enough wheel production contracts to reach sustainable profitability. It also highlighted Australia’s manufacturing costs as significantly higher than competing regions, further damaging the company’s ability to remain competitive globally.

Founded in 2007, Carbon Revolution became internationally recognised after developing the world’s first one-piece carbon-fibre wheel for production vehicles. The wheels are claimed to be as much as 40 percent lighter than conventional alloy alternatives, offering benefits in handling, ride quality and efficiency.

In recent years though, the company was reportedly hit by several cancelled programmes linked to electric vehicles. Many EV projects prioritised lightweight components to improve driving range, and when manufacturers scaled back or delayed those plans, Carbon Revolution lost key opportunities.

Although revenue climbed by 87 percent to US$47.3 million during the 12 months ending June 2024, the business still accumulated losses exceeding US$146 million during that period alone.

Despite the administration process, Carbon Revolution previously stated that Australian operations would continue uninterrupted, with production schedules maintained, deliveries proceeding as planned and development work on future products still underway.

The company also expressed confidence earlier this year that a restructured version of the business could emerge during the second quarter of 2026 with stronger financial backing and a clearer strategic direction.