BMW Officially Ends Z4 Production With No Replacement Planned

For close to three decades, BMW consistently kept a two-seat convertible in its range. The journey started with the Z3 before evolving into the Z4 family. There was a short pause of around three years between the last two generations, but now the story has officially come to an end. Production of the Z4 has wrapped up, and there is currently no sign of a successor waiting in the background.

The writing has been on the wall for a while, but BMW has now confirmed to BMW Blog that assembly of the G29-generation Z4 has officially ended at Magna Steyr’s plant in Austria. With the soft-top 8 Series also nearing the end of its lifecycle, or potentially already gone given the similar timing, BMW’s convertible lineup has now been reduced to just the 4 Series.

Late in its production run, the latest Z4 gained something enthusiasts had been asking for: a proper six-speed manual gearbox. The final-generation Z4 earned praise as an underrated gem, and that description feels fitting when looking back at the car’s place within BMW’s broader portfolio.

Two-seat roadsters have always occupied a niche corner of the market, and demand has only become more limited compared to the heyday of the Z3. Even so, BMW’s Z cars always carved out their own identity. Rather than chasing outright razor-sharp performance, the Z range leaned into a blend of sporty driving dynamics and premium comfort. Yes, there were proper M variants over the years, but most Z3 and Z4 models focused on delivering enjoyable open-top motoring with more refinement than a Mazda MX-5 and a little more driver engagement than the average Mercedes-Benz convertible.

That unique balance gave the Z models a distinct charm. They were never necessarily the obvious class leaders, and they certainly didn’t come cheap, but they appealed to buyers looking for something with character. Interest in the Z4 even saw a small resurgence in recent months following the arrival of the Final Edition, especially once buyers realised this really was the end of the line.

Rumours continue to suggest that Toyota could eventually introduce a new-generation Supra, but if that happens, it appears increasingly unlikely that BMW will once again be involved in the project. The G29 Z4 exits the stage without a replacement confirmed, bringing an important chapter of BMW’s roadster history to a close. For now at least, the future of BMW’s two-seat convertible legacy remains uncertain.