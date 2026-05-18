BMW Reveals Vision Alpina Concept With Hybrid V8 Power

Following BMW’s acquisition of the Alpina brand rights at the start of 2026, the German marque has now unveiled the striking new Vision BMW ALPINA concept at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The dramatic V8-powered coupe previews what the future of Alpina will look like under BMW’s control, while also hinting at the possible return of the 8 Series formula.

Penned under the direction of Adrian van Hooydonk and Maximilian Missoni, the concept stretches over 5.2 metres long, making it only slightly shorter than the current BMW 7 Series. The proportions are pure grand tourer, blending classic Alpina styling cues with a more modern luxury-focused identity.

One of the most obvious throwbacks is the reinterpretation of the famous 1973 Alpina B7 sharknose front end. BMW says a flowing visual line runs from the nose all the way to the rear, creating a more elegant and elongated silhouette. Alpina’s iconic side graphics also survive the transition into the modern era, now applied beneath the lacquer finish. Buyers will still be able to delete them if they prefer a cleaner appearance, while optional two-tone paintwork introduces a more traditional coachline effect separating the colours.

Missoni explained that the design team focused heavily on preserving the understated confidence and effortless performance character that defined classic Alpina models. According to him, this is more than just a design exercise and should instead be viewed as a clear indication of where the brand is headed.

The front grille adopts BMW’s latest illuminated surround treatment but has been designed in a way that could visually work with either combustion or electrified powertrains in future. Around the back, slimmer L-shaped taillights mirror current BMW themes, while the signature quad exhaust setup confirms this concept still relies on internal combustion power.

BMW has also modernised the Alpina logo. The familiar throttle body and crankshaft remain, although the old red-and-blue crest has been replaced by a monochrome finish for a cleaner and more contemporary appearance. Traditional multi-spoke Alpina wheels also remain part of the formula, with the concept wearing massive 22-inch front and 23-inch rear alloys.

Official technical details remain scarce, but BMW has confirmed the concept uses a V8 engine. Industry expectations point toward the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo hybrid V8 from the latest BMW M5, potentially producing around 800 horsepower and sending power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system.

BMW says future Alpina products will follow a “speed not sport” philosophy. While performance will remain a major focus, the brand will be clearly separated from BMW M cars by prioritising effortless high-speed cruising and luxury over outright track aggression. Alpina vice president Oliver Viellechner noted that production models capable of exceeding 300 km/h (186 mph) are entirely realistic. He also confirmed that Alpina’s signature Comfort+ mode will evolve further and may even become the standard startup drive mode in future vehicles.

The interior strategy will also shift more heavily toward bespoke craftsmanship. BMW plans to reduce cheaper plastic surfaces while expanding the use of premium leather finishes and customisation options. The retail experience itself is expected to move closer to the Rolls-Royce approach rather than a traditional BMW dealership environment.

The Vision BMW Alpina concept also strongly suggests a new flagship two-door BMW is on the horizon. While the current BMW lineup no longer includes an 8 Series, this concept’s four-seat GT proportions make it increasingly likely that a spiritual successor is already in development.